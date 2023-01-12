V250/8 Monza ‘Rocket’ Digitally Concludes Cadillac Should Have Entered F1 in 1959

Everyone loves to imagine alternate possibilities for the past, present, or even the future. And that is valid both in the real world, as well as the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists.
As far as the latter universe is concerned, one of the most prolific ‘what if’ digital car content creators is also Abimelec Arellano, the pixel master better known as abimelecdesign on social media. Well, to kick off his CGI series for 2023 in a cool manner, he has returned with the quirkiest ‘what if’ episode to date. Oddly enough, though, it is based on real facts.
So, first, a little background. Early into the new year, the Formula One world was taken by storm with a simple piece of information. Officially, General Motors and Andretti Global have joined forces to create a new Cadillac-Andretti team that will one day enter the F1 competition. Interestingly, while Formula One is actively trying to expand its footprint in the United States, the GM-Andretti pairing was not exactly welcomed with open arms by everyone.
Alas, that is of lesser consequence for both F1 and Cadillac fans, who just want to see the American carmaker racing down the Formula One tracks around the world, not just at home in the United States. Logically, this piece of news has attracted a lot of attention, and from just about everywhere. Now, back to the CGI expert, his “special one” was deemed completely unexpected, but since inspiration came knocking on the door, he was curious to see what it brought with it and let it in.
As such, we are now looking at the Cadillac V250/8 Monza, which is a vintage Formula One car from the year of grace 1959. Of course, it belongs in the alternate “what if” universe, where it was powered by a 2.5-liter V8 engine, had the shape of a rocket, was ritzily trimmed in chrome, and “of course, wears white wall” tires. Because he is a ‘down to Earth’ designer, the virtual artist wanted to not only integrate the 1950s looks of F1 cars into the fold, but also “try to match Harley Earl’s magnificent design language implemented in late ‘50s GMs.”
Plus, his inspiration came not only from Caddy’s cars but also from aviation, so do note fancy details such as the single ’59 Cadillac fin at the rear, as well as the Astronaut helmet-like windshield. Last, but not least, the interesting “color scheme is copied from the late ‘40s Cadillac effort in LeMans, with a Coupe built to spec and a full-on prototype racecar named LeMonstre.” And, of course, he had fun doing all that.
Now, as a measure of balance, here is also the graphic designer from Sean Bull Design slapping us silly with a contemporary take on the Cadillac-Andretti F1 endeavor, complete with a couple of alternate liveries just in case one of them was not nearly enough.
