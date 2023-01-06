F1 Is Collecting Carmakers and Cadillac Could Help Andretti's Bid to Enter

Formula 1 has been on a mission for a couple of years now. The key word here is growth and the main focus falls on the U.S. market.
However, other aspects have not been neglected either. The sport is making constant efforts to attract big manufacturers into the fold, even if it’s just as engine suppliers.
Over the course of the 2022 season, we’ve learned of two major players who are interested in the top of motorsport. One of them is Porsche, although nothing ever materialized. The other one is Audi, which has secured a place through a partnership with Sauber.
Massive automakers like Ferrari, Mercedes, Renault, and Honda are already present in the sport. Adding General Motors, one of the U.S.’ big three automakers, into the mix would be the Formula 1 equivalent of getting the last infinity stone needed for its growth.
As we’ve previously learned, if that does happen, it will be as Andretti Cadillac Formula One team. We also know that the last partnership between the two parties was a great success in IndyCar, back in 2012. So it makes sense to start another project together, with F1 being a tougher and more challenging prospect.
Along with the presence of three races on U.S. soil for the 2023 season, an American car manufacturer would be the last piece of the puzzle concerning Liberty Media’s ambition to expand into the U.S. market. Even so, there are a lot of agreements to be reached and both the FIA and the teams on the grid must agree on welcoming a new player at the table.
But if any company can attract support, it is General Motors. It is already involved in endurance races, NASCAR, Indy Car, and NHRA drag races. Put that together with the name of Andretti, which is synonymous with speed in American pop culture, and you get a recipe for success.
At least when it comes to marketing, if not outright racing success. No matter if the team is going to be competitive right away or linger in the bottom half for a while, the publicity attracted by Cadillac would be invaluable. As mentioned previously, the marketing aspect won’t be negligible for Formula 1 either, helping to sport expand into the U.S.
And Mark Reuss, president of General Motors seems to agree, stating “As we expand Cadillac into a global brand, into places where we either haven't been in a long time or have never been, [F1] offers exposure for Cadillac and the brand as it grows.”
However, there is a caveat here. While Formula 1 might be getting the name of Cadillac featured on the grid, it won’t get a GM-build engine, at least not at first. Still, there are hints that the automaker’s involvement will be serious and go past being just a title sponsor.
According to Reuss, “GM’s vast engineering resource will bring proven success and valuable contributions to this partnership. This includes all the talent and capabilities of GM Racing staff and facilities in Michigan, at the Warren Tech Centre, and in North Carolina, as well as the expertise of our engineers and designers like combustion, battery technology, turbocharging, vehicle integration.”
Despite the prospect of Cadillac’s involvement, things are still unsure. A lot of hoops must be jumped through and hurdles overcome. But with the involvement of one of the biggest automotive companies worldwide, FIA and F1 teams are a lot more likely to welcome a new team on the grid.
