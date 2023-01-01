Red Bull Might Expect Stiff Competition in the 2023 F1 Season Says Adrian Newey

For avid Formula 1 fans, the 2022 seasons brought about one of the most disappointing outcomes, as Red Bull and Max Verstappen dominated it, almost completely unopposed.
When I say almost completely unopposed, that’s because Ferrari did manage to provide at least some form of a challenge at the start of the championship. However, the Scuderia succumbed to the traditional self-sabotage we’ve come to expect from the team.
Still, the F1-75 was a quick car, most times faster than the RB18 on Saturdays. Most of the issues Ferrari faced were related to reliability and strategy. Albeit, when it came to outright pace over the full length of a race, Red Bull usually had the edge.
Nevertheless, there was not that big of a performance gap between the two teams. This means that with Ferrari homologating a new power unit and probably solving the reliability issues, they could mount a more solid challenge. Newey took note of this, stating the Scuderia will be right back at the top.
Keep in mind Frederic Vasseur is also stepping in as team principal, replacing Mattia Binotto. There is not only pride involved but also pressure to prove he can steer the team in the right direction. On top of that, it is reported he has a much better relationship with Charles Leclerc than Binotto did, further helping the team deliver better results.
With that out of the way, we also have to talk about how Red Bull is going to be affected in terms of development for their 2023 car. The team has been found in breach of the budget cap for the 2021 season. This caused Red Bull to receive not only a financial penalty but also a reduction in wind tunnel testing.
The new regulations compound the issue, as winning the Constructor’s Championship means that the Milton Keynes-based team already had the least time at its disposal. Despite the situation, Chief Technical Designer Adrian Newey believes the impact is not going to be too severe, “If we’re really smart and always putting the right things on the model, the, of course, it doesn’t make much difference.”
However, we must also take Mercedes into account if we’re talking about Red Bull’s chances in 2023. Newey also pointed out that the Silver Arrows did a marvelous job upgrading the car throughout the year, constantly closing the gap to the top two teams.
The W13 started way off the pace of the front runners, but George Russell managed to win a race toward the end of the season, showcasing the true extent of the progress made. This could mean that Mercedes has finally figured out the right path for the development of the car under the new Formula 1 regulations.
Even with the odds stacked against Red Bull, Newey hinted at a silver lining, “We focused on trying to get the fundamentals right, trying to get the package in the way that would include suspension, front and rear suspension, the layout of the monocoque, the layout of the radiators and so forth.”
While the RB18 was not the fastest car at the start of the season, the team’s concept ensured there was decent scope for development. By the end of the season, the team ended up with a dominant car, which is certain to reduce the impact of the penalties. Still, Ferrari and Mercedes will definitely catch up, making the 2023 title fight a lot more heated.
