Your Chance to Find Out More About F1 - Interview With an Insider From Red Bull Racing

The Red Bull Racing Show Run was held this weekend on the streets of Romania, more precisely in the heart of the capital Bucharest. Those who were lucky enough to attend this show were delighted with the Red Bull RB7. This car dominated the 2011 Formula One season, helping Sebastian Vettel win his second world championship. In addition, the Driftbrothers (Johannes and Elias Hountondji) were also present with their BMW M4s. Lastly, stunt rider Arunas Gibieza impressed everyone with his insane bike tricks.

