Scuderia Ferrari Announces Launch Date for 2023 and It's Enough to Make You Fall in Love

Scuderia Ferrari plans to make us all fall in love with its 2023 Formula One car and saved a special date to introduce it to the world.
It's barely been a month since the 2022 Formula One season ended, but everyone misses it already. While the break between seasons gives the drivers some time off to spend with their families and not travel around the world almost every weekend, the teams are still hard at work. And some are more confident than others.
Just a few days ago, Aston Martin F1 showed eagerness to impress their new driver Fernando Alonso and became the first team to announce the launch date for the 2023 car, reserving the spot for February 13.
Now Scuderia Ferrari is the second one in line to announce the launch date and it has something special about it, purposefully chosen to make us fall in love with the car: February 14.
The brand made its announcement via social media on Thursday, December 22, writing, "SAVE THE DATE: are you ready to fall in love?" with two heart emojis.
The official poster for the car launch is also red, which is both the color of love, on-brand for a launch on Valentine’s Day, and, as we all well know, the color of Ferrari's livery.
At the moment, the upcoming 2023 car doesn't have an official name and it goes by project number 675. The official name for the 2022 Formula 1 racing car was Ferrari F1-75, and it followed the Ferrari SF21 used during the 2021 season.
So far, Aston Martin and Scuderia Ferrari are the only Formula 1 teams who are sure about their upcoming cars and announced the launch.
2023 will be an exciting year for Ferrari. While there is no change when it comes to the lineup, with Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc and Spaniard Carlos Sainz Jr. racing as teammates again for a third consecutive season, there is a change in management. In late November, Mattia Binotto announced his resignation as Team Principal after having worked for 28 years with the team and three years as Team Principal.
His departure caused a domino effect in Formula One team's upper management, with Frederic Vasseur taking over, after giving up his position at Alfa Romeo, and other Team Principals moving to other teams.
Ferrari finished second in the 2022 Formula 1 Constructors' Championship, with Leclerc in second place in the Driver's Championship and Sainz in fifth. However, it's been a long time since the Maranello-based team lifted the Constructors' Championship. It last happened all the way back in 2008. But they are surely ready to start in March and try again.
At the time of press, neither Charles Leclerc nor Carlos Sainz posted about the upcoming car, but they will most likely hop online to show their excitement.
