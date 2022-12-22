Scuderia Ferrari Announces Launch Date for 2023 and It's Enough to Make You Fall in Love

His departure caused a domino effect in Formula One team's upper management, with Frederic Vasseur taking over, after giving up his position at Alfa Romeo, and other Team Principals moving to other teams.Ferrari finished second in the 2022 Formula 1 Constructors' Championship, with Leclerc in second place in the Driver's Championship and Sainz in fifth. However, it's been a long time since the Maranello-based team lifted the Constructors' Championship. It last happened all the way back in 2008. But they are surely ready to start in March and try again.At the time of press, neither Charles Leclerc nor Carlos Sainz posted about the upcoming car, but they will most likely hop online to show their excitement.