Formula 1 Kerbs Have a Key Role in a Race, This Is How They Evolved in Time

Formula 1 has seen many changes in its history, and the number of tracks, as well as the technology behind the single-seaters are not the only things that have been increased, improved, or just changed over the years. One of the elements of the story comes in the form of kerbs, which did not exist initially on racetracks.
Currently, all racetracks in the world have kerbs in one form or another, and there are even multiple kinds of them out there. What you need to know is that not all kerbs are created equal, and there have been many attempts to standardize them across the years.
While the kerbs in Formula 1 are standard today, not all are the same, because each track must implement specific types depending on the corners they serve.
Yes, you read that right, kerbs serve corners, and their role is to underline track limits. It has always been the case for this, but the problem is that hitting one of the early kerbs was incredibly dangerous, and later ones still caused issues.
Now, the kerbs that are on F1-approved tracks have a design that is meant to prevent them from making vehicles jump when driven on them.
However, if the kerbs are not serious enough, there is a risk that competitors will drive over them, and that negates the point of adding them in the first place. The trick is to hit just some kerbs on some tracks at certain points, and this can be helpful for a driver as they are moving on from one session to another.
Ideally, the wheels should never be in contact with the kerbs, but the ideal racing line in real life is different from the geometric racing line. In other words, it may be advantageous for drivers in some vehicles to drive on some of the kerbs, but only on some tracks, because this will bring them the best line as they exit that corner.
It is important to note that as the race progresses, the level of grip at a certain point on a track may be different from what it was when the track was clear, and everything changes if there is rain, so drivers will have to account for this as well.
Moreover, if a track has a banked corner, it is incredibly risky to hit the kerb in that corner, as it may affect the balance of the vehicle, and then throw it off-track. This may happen even in a road-going car or in a purpose-built race car, so be careful with kerbs on your track day, especially when you are new to the track or to the vehicle that you are driving.
If you are looking for a general rule on kerbs, it should be that you need to adapt to them while considering all the factors at play. Experience is key, but still assuming things may go wrong even if you are experienced, because that is when your brain might relax, lose focus, and not be ready if the tail snaps out.
Now, the time has come to watch Scott Mansell, also known as Driver61 on YouTube and not related to Nigel Mansell in any way, as he walks us through the history of kerbs in F1, as well as how each of them feels while driving over it.
While the kerbs in Formula 1 are standard today, not all are the same, because each track must implement specific types depending on the corners they serve.
Yes, you read that right, kerbs serve corners, and their role is to underline track limits. It has always been the case for this, but the problem is that hitting one of the early kerbs was incredibly dangerous, and later ones still caused issues.
Now, the kerbs that are on F1-approved tracks have a design that is meant to prevent them from making vehicles jump when driven on them.
However, if the kerbs are not serious enough, there is a risk that competitors will drive over them, and that negates the point of adding them in the first place. The trick is to hit just some kerbs on some tracks at certain points, and this can be helpful for a driver as they are moving on from one session to another.
Ideally, the wheels should never be in contact with the kerbs, but the ideal racing line in real life is different from the geometric racing line. In other words, it may be advantageous for drivers in some vehicles to drive on some of the kerbs, but only on some tracks, because this will bring them the best line as they exit that corner.
It is important to note that as the race progresses, the level of grip at a certain point on a track may be different from what it was when the track was clear, and everything changes if there is rain, so drivers will have to account for this as well.
Moreover, if a track has a banked corner, it is incredibly risky to hit the kerb in that corner, as it may affect the balance of the vehicle, and then throw it off-track. This may happen even in a road-going car or in a purpose-built race car, so be careful with kerbs on your track day, especially when you are new to the track or to the vehicle that you are driving.
If you are looking for a general rule on kerbs, it should be that you need to adapt to them while considering all the factors at play. Experience is key, but still assuming things may go wrong even if you are experienced, because that is when your brain might relax, lose focus, and not be ready if the tail snaps out.
Now, the time has come to watch Scott Mansell, also known as Driver61 on YouTube and not related to Nigel Mansell in any way, as he walks us through the history of kerbs in F1, as well as how each of them feels while driving over it.