Audi Hopes To Achieve Formula 1 Race Wins As Soon as 2028 and It Probably Will

If you’ve been a diligent Formula 1 fan, you surely know that Audi is planning to join the top tier of motorsport. With the automaker’s entry into the world’s biggest circus come huge expectations, considering the sheer size and motorsport experience of the team.
When it comes to Audi’s foray into Formula 1 it will be through a partnership with Sauber, which is currently competing as Alfa Romeo. The German carmaker will be in charge of power unit development while Sauber will provide the chassis.
The project is taken very seriously, as Audi’s Competence Center Motorsport will benefit from a 3,000-square-meter expansion in anticipation of the F1 project. With the upgrade to the Neuburg facility expected to be finished by the first quarter of 2024, we can expect great things from the automaker.
Add to that the fact that Audi has been relentlessly hiring people to work on power unit development and we might have a recipe for success. The target of 300 new hires by mid-2023 has almost been reached and will probably be exceeded.
This might sound like wild speculation, but according to the latest statement from Audi, it does not seem to be. We already know Adam Baker, who is overseeing Audi's F1 plans, said that developing a power unit in Germany for the world’s most demanding racing series will be a great challenge.
However, now we learn that Audi is confident it will be competitive within only three years from its entry. Baker believes race wins are a realistic target to set for the automaker’s third season, and there’s no reason to doubt that.
This undoubtedly sounds outlandish when you think just how competitive and tough to break into Formula 1 really is. We have seen quite a few teams struggle over the years, despite having the backing of large manufacturers.
BMW getting involved in the sport without achieving notable success. Even a glance at the past few years will show Renault, McLaren, and even the mighty Ferrari struggling.
Still, there are a few factors that support Audi’s confidence, a perfect storm so to speak. Probably the most important one is that Formula 1 is going through a transition toward becoming more sustainable.
More innovative power units with a focus on electrical components as well as sustainable fuels will be part of the sport in the future. This aligns with Audi’s current and future strategies, which place an emphasis on the development of electric mobility.
Another reason why Formula 1 has become more appealing for Audi is the budget cap, according to Baker, “At the same time, F1 has achieved cost reduction and that makes it even more attractive. The engines of 2026 will have a spending ceiling and that, in addition to limiting costs, provides certainty about long-term budgets.” On top of all this is the increased popularity the sport has seen over the past years.
With Audi’s drive to prove its competence and knowledge, as well as showcase the brand’s new direction, and push forward with electric mobility innovations, great expectations are justified.
