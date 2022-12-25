You Could Attend the Las Vegas Grand Prix Like an Emperor, You Just Need $5 Million

If you wondered what the epitome of flaunting your wealth could be, don't worry, we found it. It's a $5 million Formula 1 package that allows you to live the Las Vegas Grand Prix experience like an emperor.
Starting the 2023 season, Formula One will be adding another U.S. track in one of the most entertaining cities in the world: Las Vegas. This year, the drivers held a Las Vegas Grand Prix Launch Party in November 2022 to celebrate the upcoming race but the details about it are getting crazier by the minute.
While the most affordable tickets, priced at $500, are already gone, a few days ago, it was revealed that you can spend $1 million on a Formula 1 package offered by a five-star hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, The Wynn Hotel resort. The price includes tickets to the event for six people, with accommodation for four nights in a three-bedroom duplex. The guests will receive complimentary champagne and caviar upon arrival, plus exclusive access to opening ceremonies and more perks. But no, the package does not include driving a Formula 1 race car.
Well, if you thought that was "slightly" overpriced, it looks like there’s something else that can top that all together: a $5 million package that can make you feel like an “emperor.” And it’s all courtesy of Caesars Entertainment. This 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix is called the “Emperor Package” and is the most “bespoke experience” out there.
And it's so much more than attending the F1 Grand Prix. Because the person who splashes $5 million on the "Emperor Package" will truly live the life of an emperor. Where you also don't get to drive a Formula One car.
It all starts with a very exclusive five-night stay at the Nobu Sky Villa of the Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace, whose sky deck offers undisturbed views of the Strip. The villa usually comes with a price of $35,000 per night, even when there's no Grand Prix available.
Although you do get a dozen tickets to the race and the F1 Paddock Club hospitality area and to the pit-lane walk, the package encourages you to watch the race from its 4,700 square-feet (or 437 square meters) terrace on top of the Nobu Hotel, where you can see the Formula 1 racing cars whizz past just 140 feet (43 m) below. And it will be just you and some other 70-odd people, because the deck has a capacity of 75 people.
Besides the main Formula 1 event, you also get a chance for a private dinner for 12 with Michelin-starred Nobu's chef, Nobu Matsuhisa. You'll also get a butler and a personal driver with a Rolls-Royce. And if you feel the need to relax further, you get also spa service in the villa's private treatment room, and also entrance to the sold-out "Weekends with Adele" show at The Colosseum.
“We have worked tirelessly to make the Emperor Package one of the most bespoke experiences available for the Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023,” Caesars Entertainment regional president Sean McBurney said via Robb Report.
And since it’s already Christmas and if you forgot to buy a present, this $5 million Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix package is The One. If you can afford it, that is.
