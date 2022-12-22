The World Now Has a $1 Mllion Ticket Package for the 2023 Las Vegas Formula 1 Race

Formula 1 is the most expensive form of motorsport on four wheels, and going to watch an event can become expensive. While you can get tickets for most races without entirely breaking the bank, getting a ticket is just the start of your expense. Now, with the introduction of a race in Las Vegas, surreal package deals have begun to pop up. One that made headlines costs $1 Million, and it is for six people.
Yes, you read that right, it is a package offered by a five-star hotel in Las Vegas, and it is meant for six people. No, you cannot drive an F1 car during the race, even if you have that kind of money available for a weekend experience.
Just to be clear, there are places in this world that have older F1 cars that can be driven by regular people, and it is not prohibitively expensive. This deal involves no driving, but it is focused more on the overall experience, which is described as "once in a lifetime."
Unlike the Formula 1 website, which shows grandstand tickets as sold out, and only has packages in the hospitality area left. Those tickets cost EUR 7,824 (ca. $8,273) per person for a full weekend pass in the most expensive guest area of the venue. The subject of this article is a deal offered by a hotel chain, so it includes accommodation, not just tickets, as well as special amenities.
Nobody is asking $1 Million just for Formula 1 tickets, but the package deal in question is impressive if you consider its overall cost when compared to what it costs a regular person to see the race in person. Mind you, it is not exactly cheap, and in front of your TV will always be most affordable, but it is not a million dollars, either.
The problem that many people will encounter is that the most affordable tickets, which were $500 per person, are already sold out. Those who specialize in trading those tickets have taken note of the business opportunity that stood in front of them, and now you cannot get tickets to the 2023 Formula 1 race in Las Vegas for a reasonable amount.
The package deal that made headlines involves four nights of accommodation in a five-star hotel for six people in a three-bedroom duplex. Guests will be treated to complimentary champagne and caviar upon arrival.
Moreover, the guests will get exclusive access to opening ceremonies for the weekend's events. The latter part is by invitation only, so nobody can buy tickets there, but the events in question are not described in detail.
However, we know that those parties are not the part that you are interested in. The Wynn hotel chain, which is sold-out for the race weekend – we just checked availability, offers VIP-only access to race week events for those who opt for the package that involves the $1 Million package deal for a Formula 1 weekend in Las Vegas. There are numerous other amenities involved, including lifetime membership in a dedicated program of the hotel chain.
More notable benefits include airport and F1 Paddock transfer for the party of six, and these are included daily, so things will go as smooth as possible for the person who had one million dollars to pay for them and five other people to attend a Formula 1 race weekend in Las Vegas. There is no mention of race-specific amenities and seating, but it should include the best seats in the house.
Fortunately, those who are interested in learning more can contact the hotel chain directly to learn more. It is worth noting that the purveyors of this package have not mentioned how many people can get this special experience, so those interested might want to hurry.
The good news for race fans who want to attend is that other hotels along the Las Vegas Strip have prepared ticket, accommodation, and race packages, so you do not have to fork up a million dollars just to witness the event in person.
Just to be clear, there are places in this world that have older F1 cars that can be driven by regular people, and it is not prohibitively expensive. This deal involves no driving, but it is focused more on the overall experience, which is described as "once in a lifetime."
Unlike the Formula 1 website, which shows grandstand tickets as sold out, and only has packages in the hospitality area left. Those tickets cost EUR 7,824 (ca. $8,273) per person for a full weekend pass in the most expensive guest area of the venue. The subject of this article is a deal offered by a hotel chain, so it includes accommodation, not just tickets, as well as special amenities.
Nobody is asking $1 Million just for Formula 1 tickets, but the package deal in question is impressive if you consider its overall cost when compared to what it costs a regular person to see the race in person. Mind you, it is not exactly cheap, and in front of your TV will always be most affordable, but it is not a million dollars, either.
The problem that many people will encounter is that the most affordable tickets, which were $500 per person, are already sold out. Those who specialize in trading those tickets have taken note of the business opportunity that stood in front of them, and now you cannot get tickets to the 2023 Formula 1 race in Las Vegas for a reasonable amount.
The package deal that made headlines involves four nights of accommodation in a five-star hotel for six people in a three-bedroom duplex. Guests will be treated to complimentary champagne and caviar upon arrival.
Moreover, the guests will get exclusive access to opening ceremonies for the weekend's events. The latter part is by invitation only, so nobody can buy tickets there, but the events in question are not described in detail.
However, we know that those parties are not the part that you are interested in. The Wynn hotel chain, which is sold-out for the race weekend – we just checked availability, offers VIP-only access to race week events for those who opt for the package that involves the $1 Million package deal for a Formula 1 weekend in Las Vegas. There are numerous other amenities involved, including lifetime membership in a dedicated program of the hotel chain.
More notable benefits include airport and F1 Paddock transfer for the party of six, and these are included daily, so things will go as smooth as possible for the person who had one million dollars to pay for them and five other people to attend a Formula 1 race weekend in Las Vegas. There is no mention of race-specific amenities and seating, but it should include the best seats in the house.
Fortunately, those who are interested in learning more can contact the hotel chain directly to learn more. It is worth noting that the purveyors of this package have not mentioned how many people can get this special experience, so those interested might want to hurry.
The good news for race fans who want to attend is that other hotels along the Las Vegas Strip have prepared ticket, accommodation, and race packages, so you do not have to fork up a million dollars just to witness the event in person.