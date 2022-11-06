Celebrations Begin in Las Vegas, F1 Is Taking Over With Neons and Glorious V8 Noise

Formula 1 is becoming ever more popular, and with Liberty Media focused on the American market, it has seen huge growth lately.
Of course, with that increase in interest from motorsports fans, the world’s biggest circus must do its best to accommodate them. Part of that effort is represented by Formula 1 going to new venues in the United States.
Before the expansion, the Circuit of the Americas was the only F1 race that U.S. fans could enjoy in their home country. But now, Miami has been introduced, and it will be followed in 2023 by Las Vegas. This caused quite a few shifts in the sport, from a bigger calendar all the way to a different ethos of organizing events, with a lot more entertainment being added into the mix.
With that in mind, Formula 1 could not wait until 2023 to capitalize on the hype brought about by the inclusion of Sin City. The 2022 Las Vegas Grand Prix Launch Party took place on November 5 and lasted throughout the day.
Fans could take part in a myriad of activities, from the Formula 1 Pit Stop Challenge to playing on F1 Esports simulators and taking photos with the cars and trophies. But that would have simply not been enough to celebrate the inclusion of the Las Vegas GP into the F1 calendar.
The live car runs were the true highlight of the event. There is probably no Formula 1 fan who would not enjoy seeing some of the best drivers do donuts in the most engineeringly advanced race cars. Even more so when Red Bull brought one of their V8-powered monsters. It looks to be an RB7 and Sergio Perez made sure to give the fans the best show he could in the raging bull.
Of course, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell could not miss the chance to burn some rubber, either. However, they did not do so in a V8 since that engine is not representative of Merc’s achievements, as is the case with Red Bull.
Still, they had a trick up their sleeve in the shape of blue underglow lights, matching the accents of the livery. Fans seem to love this touch of flair and say they would enjoy seeing this on the cars during the actual race.
