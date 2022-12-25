Tesla Idles Giga-Shanghai for the Balance of the Year

More on this:

1 Dozens of Kuka Robots Are Installed a Giga Texas To Start the Cybertruck Production

2 Tesla Semi Gets Debunked Again, This Time on YouTube; Twice

3 Tesla Launches a $300 Wireless Charging Platform, It's for Gadgets, Not Cars

4 Tiny House Maker Boxabl Shows a Tesla Model 3 Towing a 19,000-Lbs Trailer on a Drag Strip

5 Tesla Shares Weird Video of S3XY Winter Testing in New Zealand, Gets the Season Wrong