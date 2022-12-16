Mama Bear Is a Skoolie Converted Into a Lovely Mobile Tiny Home With Off-Grid Capabilities

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the life of a lot of people. Not being able to travel around for a long time has made some of us look for alternative ways of living. And one of those ways is motorhomes.
Motorhomes are a great way of living, avoiding high housing rates, and traveling, while being able to take your personal belongings with you. This 2014 International school bus converted into a tiny house on wheels is a perfect example of what you can achieve in terms of affordable living. Turn on the international IC engine and travel wherever your heart may lead you.
Mama Bear measures 25 ft (7.6 m) in length, 7.5 (2.2 m) ft in width, and 6 ft (1.8 m) in height for a total of 187 sq ft (17.3sq m). The size is perfect for a single person or a couple. It also comes off-grid-ready with a 3,000W Pure sine wave inverter, four 100W solar panels, and three 100Ah, 12V lithium batteries.
It boasts a fully functional kitchen with a stainless-steel under-mount sink, a three-burner propane-powered cooktop stove with oven, and a fridge and freezer combo. There is plenty of storage space with the base and above cabinets. On the other side of the kitchen, we find a dinette area with a bench couch and a swivel table.
The bedroom is present at the rear side of the bus featuring a two-person bed with lots of storage underneath. It also comes with a 32” TV (81 cm) and a Dometic fan above the bed with a rain sensor.
The front side hosts a miniature wet bathroom with a vented composting toilet and a small shower pan. The hot water from the sink and shower is powered by a 4-gallon (15-liter) hot water tank.
The mobile home is currently available to be bought off Tiny House Listings and the asking price is $58,000 (€54,546), which is quite affordable considering you get both a car and a house.
Mama Bear measures 25 ft (7.6 m) in length, 7.5 (2.2 m) ft in width, and 6 ft (1.8 m) in height for a total of 187 sq ft (17.3sq m). The size is perfect for a single person or a couple. It also comes off-grid-ready with a 3,000W Pure sine wave inverter, four 100W solar panels, and three 100Ah, 12V lithium batteries.
It boasts a fully functional kitchen with a stainless-steel under-mount sink, a three-burner propane-powered cooktop stove with oven, and a fridge and freezer combo. There is plenty of storage space with the base and above cabinets. On the other side of the kitchen, we find a dinette area with a bench couch and a swivel table.
The bedroom is present at the rear side of the bus featuring a two-person bed with lots of storage underneath. It also comes with a 32” TV (81 cm) and a Dometic fan above the bed with a rain sensor.
The front side hosts a miniature wet bathroom with a vented composting toilet and a small shower pan. The hot water from the sink and shower is powered by a 4-gallon (15-liter) hot water tank.
The mobile home is currently available to be bought off Tiny House Listings and the asking price is $58,000 (€54,546), which is quite affordable considering you get both a car and a house.