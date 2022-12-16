Off-Grid Converted Shuttle Bus Has a Desk With a Built-In Electric Piano

This 2011 Ford E-450 shuttle bus was converted into a nice tiny home on wheels. The interior isn’t that spacious, but it comes with every necessary amenity. It even has a desk that hides away an electric piano, so it’s a great Skoolie for those who love traveling and music.
The bus is only 24-ft-long (7.3-meter-long), but it packs a lot of function into a small space. There’s a recliner bolted to the floor on the passenger side. This seating area is placed in front of one of the three exits, so people can admire the beautiful views right from the comfort of the recliner.
Across this spot is the bathroom, which is simple and compact. There’s a shower and a portable toilet, which travelers can move outside the shower whenever they want to have more space. Next to the bathroom is a small kitchen that includes numerous wood accents. It’s also equipped with all the necessities: it has a nice deep sink, a large countertop, a fridge and a freezer, as well as a two-burner propane cooktop. It even has a portable washer/spin dryer combo unit.
In front of the kitchen area is a desk, which can be used as a workspace or as a regular table. What’s interesting is that the top lifts up to reveal an electric piano. It’s a nice addition for those passionate about music. At the rear is the bedroom, which has a queen-size bed with storage underneath.
Other features included in this rig are an AC unit and a hot water heater. The bus does have a 600-watt solar system. It also carries a 52-gallon (197-liter) freshwater tank and a 28-gallon (106-liter) greywater one, allowing people to live off the grid whenever they want.
The current owner decided to settle down, so he’s selling the Skoolie. This unique little house on wheels was listed on Tiny House Listings website, and it’s asking for $21,000.
