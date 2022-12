2023 Coachmen Mirada RV Turns Into a Proper Apartment on Wheels When Parked

The 2023 Mirada sits on a Ford F53 chassis. Under the hood, it sports a 7.3-liter V8 engine that generates 350 hp and 468 lb-ft (643.5 Nm) of torque. There are five different floor plans available for this Class A RV, and all of them are designed to offer travelers a little bit of everything.We’re going to take a look at the new 315KS model, which measures 33.1 ft (10 meters) in length and it’s 8.5-ft-wide (2.5-meter-wide). It’s a short Class A motorhome . However, this RV features three slide-outs that increase the overall living space – because everyone knows that more slides equal more room to stretch out your legs.Matt from Matt’s RV Reviews recently provided a full tour of the unit, showing everyone what the new Mirada 315KS has to offer. The RV has a modern interior that looks no different than a regular apartment. At the front, it has a bunk over the cab that accommodates two people. On the passenger side, you’ll also see a workstation.Then you have a beautiful living room with theater seating that faces a large dinette. This area has comfortable seats with built-in storage, a table that drops down to make a bed, and a TV that pops out from a small countertop. The kitchen can be found a few steps ahead, and it includes all the necessary appliances. It has a stainless steel farmhouse sink, a residential refrigerator, a three-burner range with a glass cover, and a microwave.There’s also a pantry next to the sink that can be used to store away dry food. Of course, the kitchen has numerous drawers and cabinets that provide all the storage a small family needs. Down the hallway is a split bath. On one side, you have a generous shower, while on the other, you can find the sink, a medicine cabinet, a closet, and a standard flush toilet.Last but not least, the master bedroom is positioned at the rear, and it feels really big. It has enough room for a king-size bed, a wardrobe, A TV, several upper cabinets, and not one, not two, but eight large drawers. It even has a closet dedicated to a stackable washer and dryer.This motorhome also carries a 70-gallon (265-liter) freshwater tank. Up on the roof, it has two AC units and a 100-watt solar panel. Customers can upgrade to a 300-watt solar panel array if they wish. Pricing for the Class A RV starts at $228,139. Check out the clip attached down below to see everything the new Mirada 315KS has in store.