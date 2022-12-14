2023 Coachmen Mirada RV Turns Into a Proper Apartment on Wheels When Parked

For 2023, Coachmen RV is proposing a Class A motorhome that pops its flanks to offer travelers plenty of room. When parked, the new Mirada 315KS becomes an apartment on wheels, allowing friends and family to camp in comfort. The interior is not only really large, but it’s also stacked with amenities.
The 2023 Mirada sits on a Ford F53 chassis. Under the hood, it sports a 7.3-liter V8 engine that generates 350 hp and 468 lb-ft (643.5 Nm) of torque. There are five different floor plans available for this Class A RV, and all of them are designed to offer travelers a little bit of everything.
We’re going to take a look at the new 315KS model, which measures 33.1 ft (10 meters) in length and it’s 8.5-ft-wide (2.5-meter-wide). It’s a short Class A motorhome. However, this RV features three slide-outs that increase the overall living space – because everyone knows that more slides equal more room to stretch out your legs.
Matt from Matt’s RV Reviews recently provided a full tour of the unit, showing everyone what the new Mirada 315KS has to offer. The RV has a modern interior that looks no different than a regular apartment. At the front, it has a bunk over the cab that accommodates two people. On the passenger side, you’ll also see a workstation.
Then you have a beautiful living room with theater seating that faces a large dinette. This area has comfortable seats with built-in storage, a table that drops down to make a bed, and a TV that pops out from a small countertop. The kitchen can be found a few steps ahead, and it includes all the necessary appliances. It has a stainless steel farmhouse sink, a residential refrigerator, a three-burner range with a glass cover, and a microwave.
There’s also a pantry next to the sink that can be used to store away dry food. Of course, the kitchen has numerous drawers and cabinets that provide all the storage a small family needs. Down the hallway is a split bath. On one side, you have a generous shower, while on the other, you can find the sink, a medicine cabinet, a closet, and a standard flush toilet.
Last but not least, the master bedroom is positioned at the rear, and it feels really big. It has enough room for a king-size bed, a wardrobe, A TV, several upper cabinets, and not one, not two, but eight large drawers. It even has a closet dedicated to a stackable washer and dryer.
This motorhome also carries a 70-gallon (265-liter) freshwater tank. Up on the roof, it has two AC units and a 100-watt solar panel. Customers can upgrade to a 300-watt solar panel array if they wish. Pricing for the Class A RV starts at $228,139. Check out the clip attached down below to see everything the new Mirada 315KS has in store.
