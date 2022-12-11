Mamba Is a 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Turned Off-Grid Tiny Home on Wheels

What better way of traveling than in your own tiny home on wheels? Just think of a place to go and you don't need to worry about finding the perfect accommodation. Besides avoiding the high rent that you would have to pay in big cities, another perk that comes with owning and living in a van full-time is the reduced cost of living.
Kedar is a young software engineer who converted a 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 with a 170-inch wheelbase into his tiny home on wheels and parked it in one of the most famous cities in the world - New York City. It is mind-blowing what some people manage to create out of a vehicle that was not even supposed to be a motorhome.
Right at the front of the van, called Mamba, Kedar added a small turf on the step that gets you inside the van. The driver and passenger seats can be swiveled giving extra space for guests to come and spend some quality time together. The slotted wood ceiling makes this van feel homier, while the LEDs give the interior a cozy atmosphere.
There’s also a headliner shelf above those chairs for more storage. Since the space is so limited, he could only add what seems to be a miniature closet right before the kitchen.
While the windshield on the van has its designated purpose, having too many windows can be quite annoying when you want some privacy. For this reason, Kedar installed a blackout curtain that can be attached to the side. Actually, all the windows have covers to ensure no one can see inside.
The kitchen is minimal, but Kedar managed to make it functional. It is equipped with a deep sink that can be covered with a cutting board, a mini fridge, and a two-burner propane-powered stovetop. Although it is quite compact, there are plenty of countertops with a birch butcher block that impressively fit in this tight space. Right next to the kitchen, he added a workspace with a standing desk, a monitor, and two wall Bluetooth speakers.
The bathroom is hidden underneath one of those countertops, which opens from the top and front to reveal an RV toilet, a shower head, and a shower curtain that can be attached to the hooks to keep the water inside. The water from both the sink and the shower is drained into a 20-gallon (75-liter) gray water tank below the van.
At the rear is the dinette area with a large lagun table mount and two bench couches. This dinette can be converted into a sleeping space by taking the table down and adding the removable backrest cushions from the couches. It thus transforms into a queen-size bed that can comfortably accommodate two to three people.
The van is off-grid ready with 300W solar panels, a 3000W inverter, and 300-amp lithium batteries. It also has a 33-gallon (125-liter) water tank, a water pump, a water heater, a shore power outlet, and Starlink internet.
