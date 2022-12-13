Hitch Camper May Be the Smallest of Cruiser RV's Bunch, but Still Packs a Hefty Punch

This is the case with the Hitch travel trailer from Cruiser RV. If Cruiser RV sounds familiar to you, it's probably because this American crew has been around since 1988, a time in which they've amassed 34 years of R&D, offering folks like you and me yet another option for mobile living. One way they've managed to stay alive in an industry dominated by crews with decades of experience is by focusing on their customers' needs and wants. In time, they also caught the eye of Thor Industries, and today, this crew operates under the Thor umbrella.
As for the machine in question today, it's Cruiser's Hitch travel trailer, and yes, it's the smallest this crew manufactures and also the least expensive; floorplans start at a tad under $35,600 (€33,900 at current exchange rates), according to our inside man at Thor. This also allows us an opportunity to understand how Cruiser likes to do business and why they're still going strong today.
According to the manufacturer's website, the Hitch is advertised as able to "handle extreme terrain" while towable with lighter vehicles. This does depend on your notions of "extreme terrain" and "lightweight vehicles," but I think Cruiser is simply trying to tell us that the Hitch is a camper that can handle off-road travels. Sure, a rock garden may push the capabilities here, but you won't be constrained to just asphalt. This is made possible by a torsion axle, AT tires, a steel chassis, and a slew of other traits and features.
More on the shell's construction, it's aimed at saving weight, and Azdel paneling with a whole bunch of aluminum protects you from the outside world and even takes a hit or two from debris you may encounter on the open road. Then there are the cargo bays and other exterior features that tatter the Hitch, suitable for an array of gear. You could bring along some tents, fishing gear, climbing gear, why not a kayak, too?
daily activities, plus bunk beds. After all, these babies can support between 4 and 6 guests.
So, what's your life going to be like with a Hitch? Some of what to expect has already been drawn out in the article you just read, but beyond that, you'll have to just go out there and spend time with your family and friends, gather around a fire, and sing a song or two. Maybe some s'mores. Bring along a telescope and dream a little. Who knows, maybe you'll get lucky and spot some UFOs or Bigfoot. Mobile living experiences range greatly, and the Hitch seems able to keep up with those changes.
