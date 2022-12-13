autoevolution
 
Hitch Camper May Be the Smallest of Cruiser RV's Bunch, but Still Packs a Hefty Punch
Whenever I run across an RV manufacturer, I first like to explore the smallest and cheapest unit available. Why? Quite often, the smallest of the bunch is also the one to showcase the baseline of a manufacturer's work.

Hitch Camper May Be the Smallest of Cruiser RV's Bunch, but Still Packs a Hefty Punch

Home > News > Coverstory
• By:
Hitch Travel Trailer InteriorHitch Travel TrailerHitch Travel TrailerHitch Travel TrailerHitch Travel TrailerHitch Travel Trailer InteriorHitch Travel Trailer BathroomHitch Travel Trailer StorageHitch Travel Trailer Bunk BedsHitch Travel Trailer DinetteHitch Travel Trailer InteriorHitch Travel TrailerHitch Travel TrailerHitch Travel TrailerHitch Travel TrailerHitch Travel Trailer Kayak RackHitch Travel Trailer Interior
This is the case with the Hitch travel trailer from Cruiser RV. If Cruiser RV sounds familiar to you, it's probably because this American crew has been around since 1988, a time in which they've amassed 34 years of R&D, offering folks like you and me yet another option for mobile living. One way they've managed to stay alive in an industry dominated by crews with decades of experience is by focusing on their customers' needs and wants. In time, they also caught the eye of Thor Industries, and today, this crew operates under the Thor umbrella.

As for the machine in question today, it's Cruiser's Hitch travel trailer, and yes, it's the smallest this crew manufactures and also the least expensive; floorplans start at a tad under $35,600 (€33,900 at current exchange rates), according to our inside man at Thor. This also allows us an opportunity to understand how Cruiser likes to do business and why they're still going strong today.

According to the manufacturer's website, the Hitch is advertised as able to "handle extreme terrain" while towable with lighter vehicles. This does depend on your notions of "extreme terrain" and "lightweight vehicles," but I think Cruiser is simply trying to tell us that the Hitch is a camper that can handle off-road travels. Sure, a rock garden may push the capabilities here, but you won't be constrained to just asphalt. This is made possible by a torsion axle, AT tires, a steel chassis, and a slew of other traits and features.

As for the shell and living space, this is where we can really see the Hitch stand apart from other habitats on the market. Each unit has a fully walkable roof, allowing you to mount solar panels and cargo racks and even hang out for an awesome tan if wished. Speaking of solar abilities, each Hitch includes 110 watts of panel power, a monitor, and a 1,200-watt inverter, so yes, you can add a tad more panels if needed.

More on the shell's construction, it's aimed at saving weight, and Azdel paneling with a whole bunch of aluminum protects you from the outside world and even takes a hit or two from debris you may encounter on the open road. Then there are the cargo bays and other exterior features that tatter the Hitch, suitable for an array of gear. You could bring along some tents, fishing gear, climbing gear, why not a kayak, too?

Once you've driven the miles and finally made it to that hidden spot in the middle of the wilderness, it's time to really envelope yourself in this mobile home. Depending on the floorplan chosen, you can access large open interiors granted by slide-outs or more neat and cozy units. No matter what you choose, you can look forward to European-style cabinetry and windows, queen bedding, modular dinettes, fully equipped bathrooms, and residential galleys. One new unit showcases a Murphy bed, so even more space is available for daily activities, plus bunk beds. After all, these babies can support between 4 and 6 guests.

So, what's your life going to be like with a Hitch? Some of what to expect has already been drawn out in the article you just read, but beyond that, you'll have to just go out there and spend time with your family and friends, gather around a fire, and sing a song or two. Maybe some s'mores. Bring along a telescope and dream a little. Who knows, maybe you'll get lucky and spot some UFOs or Bigfoot. Mobile living experiences range greatly, and the Hitch seems able to keep up with those changes.

Video thumbnail
Video thumbnail


Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. Images in the gallery showcase an array of Hitch floorplans and features.

travel trailer off-grid off-road mobile living Lifestyle american RV Camper
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories