nuCamp's Fiberglass Barefoot Is Finally Available to U.S. Buyers: True "Retro-Chic" Living

If the Barefoot travel trailer is new to you, great. However, nuCamp RV has been tuning this model over the past few years; they've mainly done so in Europe. No joke; this crew does things on an international level. However, Americans can now take advantage of this freshly released model, and by the looks of things, since this is the 2023 model, we can expect to see this unit carried on through the years.
Now, one of this travel trailer's main aspects is that it's built primarily out of nothing more than timeless fiberglass. Yes, timeless because this stuff can last for decades with proper love and care. Then there's the styling of said fiberglass; "retro-chic" is the name of the game, and nuCamp isn't holding back any punches in bringing back this style of camper.
Come to think of it, we've seen a resurgence in fiberglass camper manufacturers in recent years, and most create habitats similar to the Barefoot. Let's face it, I'd love a retro-style camper like this, but have you ever thought about where this style popped up? I'll give you two hints: Canada and septic tanks. That's a story for another time.
The last time I covered this machine, I was basically going about things like a blind man in the dark; no manufacturer information had been officially revealed. This time, all that's different because you can now head to nuCamp's website and discover what this unit has to offer. You can even find a local dealership that may have one in stock. So far, prices are advertised around $47,000 (€44,500 at current exchange rates), depending on the features and options available in each unit. So, what is available? That's precisely what we're exploring here.
As you lay in bed or enjoy dinner, windows all around help you see the world for what it truly is, and LED lighting takes over once day turns into night. USB and 110-volt outlets are also tattered all around the unit, allowing you to keep devices operating if you're a digital nomad, making his or her bucks exploring our wild world.
As for the rear half of the Barefoot, nuCamp integrates a galley block with a two-burner stove, sink, countertop, and even a wine rack into your lifestyle. Plenty of storage drawers and cabinets also tatter this area and overhead space around the trailer. Finally, the very rear is reserved for nothing more than a wet bath, fit with a cassette toilet, vanity, sink, and a window, just in case you like to shower like a Disney Princess, with wildlife praising your... god's work.
Let's pretend it's summer and your yearly vacation has come around. Instead of flying out to Cabo or wherever you like to spend your time, this year is different; you have a Barefoot. With a near-17-foot (5.2-meter) hunk of fiberglass hitched behind your truck or SUV, you're off to explore sandy beaches or greener pastures devoid of humans.
At your destination, you unfurl your outdoor picnic area, hook up your portable solar panels, turn on the Bose portable speaker, and pop open a bottle of bubbly. If you talked nuCamp into throwing on things like a cargo rack, grab your boards and hit the waves. Maybe there are some local cliffs you can scale; nose storage takes care of that. Live off the land for as long as 23 gallons (105 liters) of fresh water will allow. It's safe to say that your extended weekends will be taken to the next level in a Barefoot travel trailer, and that's worth exploring if you ask me.
