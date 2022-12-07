This 1974 Steyr-Puch Pinzgauer 712 6×6 Ambulance Wants to Become an Extreme Overlander

Although it might not look like much, this 1974 Steyr-Puch Pinzgauer 712 6x6 retired ambulance is based on one of the most capable off-road vehicles on Earth. With such great credentials, it can become the perfect overland camper.
It’s strange how many thoughts cross one’s mind when looking at the interior of an ambulance. In the case of this 1974 Steyr-Puch Pinzgauer 712 6x6, I can think of nothing else than a very competent overland camper. Nevertheless, the possibilities are limitless, and you can as well use it as a movie prop or, why not, as an ambulance.
Steyr-Puch might not sound familiar to the U.S. public, but it is an institution in Europe. Steyr-Puch built the original G-Wagen, and it was, in fact, named Puch in the beginning when it was only a military vehicle. The irony is that Daimler agreed to keep the Puch name for some markets because the brand was stronger than Mercedes-Benz in the off-road segment. Part of this brand recognition is owed to the success of the Pinzgauer vehicles.
The high-mobility all-terrain military vehicle was very popular in the twentieth century, explaining why it was produced for over 35 years until 2007. Its off-road capabilities are legendary, and many considered it better than the Humvee and the Land Rover Defender in this regard.
The Pinzgauer 712 is powered by an air-cooled 2.5-liter inline-four that drives all six wheels through a five-speed manual transaxle, a two-speed transfer case, and three locking differentials. The differentials are all sealed, and the portal axles provide extra clearance over obstacles. The truck features independent suspension and drum brakes all around. If these sound like great qualities for an overland camper, well, it’s because they are.
This 1974 example selling on Bring a Trailer was originally converted as an ambulance in Germany. The truck was imported to the U.S. under prior ownership before being acquired by the seller in 2007. The rear ambulance box is equipped with a pass-through window to the forward cab, as well as a sink, storage units, ceiling lights, and folding seating. Many of these can be kept for the camper configuration, although we admit it might need a lot of work.
