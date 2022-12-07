Goodbye, Google Maps: Waze Working on Major Update for Its Top Feature

There are many things that make Waze such a great application and a solid alternative to Google Maps, but without a doubt, one of the most important is the reporting system that makes it incredibly accurate whenever it comes to letting drivers be in the know about what’s happening on the road.
The whole thing is based on a very clever approach. Users already in their cars can report traffic incidents, including speed traps, accidents, traffic jams, and so on. The other users running the app and whose routes go through the same spots would end up being alerted of the incidents others have previously flagged on the map.
The reporting system is therefore playing a major role in the overall experience with Waze, and this is why the company is working on making the whole thing as straightforward and convenient as possible.
The Google-owned company has recently confirmed that it’s working on quick reports for Waze, something that would essentially make it a lot easier for the driver to send a report without keeping their eyes off the road for too long.
At this point, sending a report on Waze isn’t exactly very convenient, especially as the application offers multiple categories, all grouped on the same screen. The UI is therefore a little cluttered, and someone who isn’t familiar with the app could need at least a few seconds to figure out which button to press.
Quick reports are already available in Waze with a long press on the reporting button, but it looks like Waze is rethinking this method to make it even more convenient to flag the location of the most common items on the map. Most likely, Waze will support traffic jams, speed traps, and accidents for quick reports, just like it does right now with the long press on the report button.
The feature is currently on the roadmap, but there are no details as to when it could be shipped to users as part of a Waze update.
