This Is the First Carmaker to Integrate Waze Into Its Infotainment System

Technology geeks and those who use Waze constantly will be thrilled to learn that they can now access the navigation app without having to use their smartphones directly via the screen of their car. But there’s a big catch, because only a single company offers this function for now.
The name is Renault, and the functionality revolves around the OpenR display and OpenR Link multimedia system with integrated Google on the Austral and Megane E-Tech in Europe. The function allows users to access the Waze app via the portrait-oriented screen that measures 12 inches in diagonal without needing to worry about smartphone pairing and cables.
“Renault is the first car brand to offer Waze directly on the vehicle’s multimedia screen, without activating the smartphone,” said the brand’s Director of Digital Customer Experience, Jerome Seror. “We are convinced that the large number of Waze users will appreciate this new feature when they drive the all-new Austral or the Megane E-Tech electric. This is clearly in line with our strategy to offer customers an intuitive, immersive and connected driving."
Users will have to download and install the Waze app via Google Play, or from the My Renault mobile app. Subsequently, they will have to create a Waze account or use an existing one, and then they will be able to use it on the go via the infotainment system whenever they want to. Other features, including music playing, remain available when using Waze via the infotainment system.
“The integration of Waze's real-time routes, navigation and alerts into the screen of Renault's next generation vehicles offers a smoother and more streamlined driving experience,” added the Director of Marketing and Partnerships at Waze, Aron Di Castro. “We look forward to bringing this all-new driving experience to as many users around the world as possible in 2023.”
“Renault is the first car brand to offer Waze directly on the vehicle’s multimedia screen, without activating the smartphone,” said the brand’s Director of Digital Customer Experience, Jerome Seror. “We are convinced that the large number of Waze users will appreciate this new feature when they drive the all-new Austral or the Megane E-Tech electric. This is clearly in line with our strategy to offer customers an intuitive, immersive and connected driving."
Users will have to download and install the Waze app via Google Play, or from the My Renault mobile app. Subsequently, they will have to create a Waze account or use an existing one, and then they will be able to use it on the go via the infotainment system whenever they want to. Other features, including music playing, remain available when using Waze via the infotainment system.
“The integration of Waze's real-time routes, navigation and alerts into the screen of Renault's next generation vehicles offers a smoother and more streamlined driving experience,” added the Director of Marketing and Partnerships at Waze, Aron Di Castro. “We look forward to bringing this all-new driving experience to as many users around the world as possible in 2023.”