This Is the First Carmaker to Integrate Waze Into Its Infotainment System

More on this:

1 This Is Why Waze Is Better Than Google Maps: Smart Update Allows for Cleaner Driving

2 Waze Is Getting a Big New Feature, Google Maps Already Feeling So Old

3 Waze Is Getting a Santa Claus Update With New Navigation Options

4 Renault Austral Doesn't Care About the Southern Hemisphere, Enjoys the Spotlight in Paris

5 Renault Megane E-Tech Opens for Pre-Order in the UK, Pricing and Specifications Announced