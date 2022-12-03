Waze Is Getting a Big New Feature, Google Maps Already Feeling So Old

As compared to all the other apps out there, the best thing about Waze is that it’s always up-to-date with what’s happening on the road.
And the one to thank for the whole thing is the large community that contributes with traffic reports 24/7 in almost every single little part of the world.
The way Waze works, however, has become a double-edged sword. While it does come in handy to drivers out there, it’s also causing new problems on narrow streets and in residential areas where the cars end up being sent.
Here’s a closer look at the whole thing.
First and foremost, based on aggregate data and information received from users, Waze can find a new route to the defined destination. This means it’s periodically scanning the map for every possible road that could help you reach the provided address faster.
More often than not, this means you’re being directed from main roads to residential streets where the traffic levels should theoretically be substantially lower.
This could eventually become a problem because of two main reasons.
First of all, given Waze is always looking for the fastest route, drivers end up being directed to unfamiliar roads where the predictability factor is significantly impacted. Residential areas typically come with dedicated signs and lower speed limits, but even so, not being familiar with a certain region raises further challenges, especially for an inexperienced driver.
And second of all, these types of roads are typically narrow, filled with cars parked on both sides, and more often than not, kids playing right on the street.
This is where Waze wants to step in and make these streets safer.
The company is developing a new type of alert that would be displayed to drivers running the app when they are driving on a street where kids are playing. Needless to say, you should typically see such notifications in residential areas, but in theory, drivers should be able to send a report on this on pretty much any type of road out there.
Waze already confirmed not long ago that the feature is currently in the works, but for the time being, an ETA as to when it could be shipped to users isn’t available. This means you really shouldn’t hold your breath for it, as the whole thing could take anywhere from a few weeks to several months.
With this kind of improvement, Waze is becoming an even more solid alternative to Google Maps, especially as it continues to focus on the actual navigation experience behind the wheel. In the meantime, however, Google Maps is expanding on several other fronts, including new-generation capabilities that prepare its navigation component for electric vehicles and fuel-efficient driving.
The way Waze works, however, has become a double-edged sword. While it does come in handy to drivers out there, it’s also causing new problems on narrow streets and in residential areas where the cars end up being sent.
Here’s a closer look at the whole thing.
First and foremost, based on aggregate data and information received from users, Waze can find a new route to the defined destination. This means it’s periodically scanning the map for every possible road that could help you reach the provided address faster.
More often than not, this means you’re being directed from main roads to residential streets where the traffic levels should theoretically be substantially lower.
This could eventually become a problem because of two main reasons.
First of all, given Waze is always looking for the fastest route, drivers end up being directed to unfamiliar roads where the predictability factor is significantly impacted. Residential areas typically come with dedicated signs and lower speed limits, but even so, not being familiar with a certain region raises further challenges, especially for an inexperienced driver.
And second of all, these types of roads are typically narrow, filled with cars parked on both sides, and more often than not, kids playing right on the street.
This is where Waze wants to step in and make these streets safer.
The company is developing a new type of alert that would be displayed to drivers running the app when they are driving on a street where kids are playing. Needless to say, you should typically see such notifications in residential areas, but in theory, drivers should be able to send a report on this on pretty much any type of road out there.
Waze already confirmed not long ago that the feature is currently in the works, but for the time being, an ETA as to when it could be shipped to users isn’t available. This means you really shouldn’t hold your breath for it, as the whole thing could take anywhere from a few weeks to several months.
With this kind of improvement, Waze is becoming an even more solid alternative to Google Maps, especially as it continues to focus on the actual navigation experience behind the wheel. In the meantime, however, Google Maps is expanding on several other fronts, including new-generation capabilities that prepare its navigation component for electric vehicles and fuel-efficient driving.