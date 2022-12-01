autoevolution
Feature:   Celebration Month (2022)
Car video reviews:
 
$47K Voyager Overland Camper Proves America Finally Has the Stuff To Rival the Best Around
For years, Australia has dominated the expedition camper game. Well, America is now close behind, as we're seeing a wave of manufacturers building amazingly capable machines. One fresh crew that's popped up on my radar is Xpedition Trailers and their Voyager model.

$47K Voyager Overland Camper Proves America Finally Has the Stuff To Rival the Best Around

Home > News > Coverstory
• By:
Voyager Overland Trailer GalleyVoyager Overland Trailer GalleyVoyager Overland Trailer FeatureVoyager Overland Trailer StorageVoyager Overland Trailer ShowerVoyager Overland Trailer GalleyVoyager Overland Trailer InteriorVoyager Overland Trailer GalleyVoyager Overland Trailer InteriorVoyager Overland TrailerVoyager Overland TrailerVoyager Overland TrailerVoyager Overland TrailerVoyager Overland TrailerVoyager Overland TrailerVoyager Overland TrailerVoyager Overland TrailerVoyager Overland TrailerVoyager Overland Trailer SuspensionVoyager Overland Trailer Redarc ControllerVoyager Overland Trailer GalleyVoyager Overland TrailerVoyager Overland TrailerVoyager Overland Trailer BatteriesVoyager Overland TrailerVoyager Overland Trailer
Ladies and gentlemen, the name Xpedition Trailers may sound new to you, and that's perfectly fine. Considering that this crew completed their first working prototype only in 2020, you can understand just how young this team is. Nonetheless, with a history of outdoor exploration dating over "decades," the results are sure to be, well, different from the American travel trailers we may be used to.

For example, one of the main aspects of the one and only camper model this crew builds is that each unit is completed using nothing more than metal. No wood or other materials that can rot or mold is used to craft each machine. Nonetheless, this means that prices are also in line with its abilities, and considering 2023 models are selling for a starting price of $47,000 (€45,000 at current exchange rates), you can bet that an all-metal build isn't the only strong point of this camper. With that said, let's explore the lifestyle you can lead with this one.

Now, I ran across this bugger through an e-mail from industry gods. Actually, the gods of this industry are marketing agencies, in this case, Dandelion PR. They informed me of the one and only dealership in the U.S. where I can get my hands on one of these babies, XGrid Campers, a crew based in Las Vegas and known for offering outdoor machines suitable for heavy-duty use. They even have Australian campers in stock; you'll probably be paying for those shipping fees.

Back to the Voyager, I want to paint a little picture for you, one that should give you some insight into a life lived with this trailer. Once you've paid the price and got the call to go pick up your unit, you'll head home after and start packing your gear. Overall, you're looking at a 2,600-pound (1,180-kilogram) unit that can be loaded up to 4,200 pounds (1,905 kilograms). That's 1,600 pounds (725 kilograms) of extra gear and goodies that you can pack onto this bugger.

Overall, "99% of components" are crafted from aluminum, except the tongue, suspension, and bumper/hitch, which are steel. Oh, stainless steel is also thrown into the mix, and once everything is put together and a Timbren 3500 HD suspension thrown on, the results are a camper with 18 inches (45 centimeters) of ground clearance and 4.5 inches (11.4 centimeters) of suspension travel. If your vehicle can overcome the path ahead, so can the Voyager.

After you've made it to your campgrounds, or that middle of nowhere you had marked on your map, it's time to unlock the rest of this unit's potential. Once everything is stabilized and unhitched, you and your group of four people scurry about, setting up the campsite to capture precious energy from the sun. Helping you control the flow of juice is a REDARC RedVision control panel.

It's then onto starting a fire, placing some lounge chairs around said fire, and unloading the rest of the gear you need to start whipping up dinner. It's at this stage that you'll see another part of the Voyager's magic. If you haven't checked out the image gallery, now's the time to do so, as you'll be acquainted with what I can only describe as "the Swiss Army knife" of galley setups.

With the lift of a hatch, you and your guests can access a cooktop, fridge, storage drawers, and countertop to whip up three-course meals with ease. Best of all, due to the arrangement of features, the entire group can hang out around the galley and converse or lend a helping hand. Yeah, it's that big. With bellies filled and s'mores enjoyed, it's time to wind down for the night.

To accommodate all four guests, Xpedition Trailers relies on a rooftop tent aside from the already present bedroom. Now, 2023 models are four-season-ready, with enough insulation to keep the inside nice and warm, even if you take a trip up to the mountains for skiing and snowboarding. If you're traveling with up to three people – made possible by an optional bunk bed inside – the rooftop tent can simply be taken down and the space used for your boards and skis. After all, you must really love winter sports if you brave winter wonderlands in a rooftop tent. Ah, good ol’ frostbite. Storage shelves, LED lighting, and a Fantastic fan are part of what you can find inside, not to mention a modular mattress-o-couch thing.

In truth, I could dedicate another three to four articles that underline all of what the Voyager can do, but there's really only one way to find out, get your hands on one. Remember, you may have to travel to Las Vegas to do so, but it may all be worth it in the end. Heck, just bring your gear along, and once you drive off the lot, take it out of town some tens of miles and see how it stands up to the Sonoran Desert. Sounds like a machine to consider if you're searching for a do-it-all camper trailer.

Video thumbnail
Video thumbnail


Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. Images in the gallery showcase an array of Voyager camper models and features.

travel trailer Camper overland trailer mobile living Lifestyle american aluminum Celebration Month 22
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories