Ladies and gentlemen, the name Xpedition Trailers may sound new to you, and that's perfectly fine. Considering that this crew completed their first working prototype only in 2020, you can understand just how young this team is. Nonetheless, with a history of outdoor exploration dating over "decades," the results are sure to be, well, different from the American travel trailers we may be used to.
For example, one of the main aspects of the one and only camper model this crew builds is that each unit is completed using nothing more than metal. No wood or other materials that can rot or mold is used to craft each machine. Nonetheless, this means that prices are also in line with its abilities, and considering 2023 models are selling for a starting price of $47,000 (€45,000 at current exchange rates), you can bet that an all-metal build isn't the only strong point of this camper. With that said, let's explore the lifestyle you can lead with this one.
XGrid Campers, a crew based in Las Vegas and known for offering outdoor machines suitable for heavy-duty use. They even have Australian campers in stock; you'll probably be paying for those shipping fees.
Back to the Voyager, I want to paint a little picture for you, one that should give you some insight into a life lived with this trailer. Once you've paid the price and got the call to go pick up your unit, you'll head home after and start packing your gear. Overall, you're looking at a 2,600-pound (1,180-kilogram) unit that can be loaded up to 4,200 pounds (1,905 kilograms). That's 1,600 pounds (725 kilograms) of extra gear and goodies that you can pack onto this bugger.
Overall, "99% of components" are crafted from aluminum, except the tongue, suspension, and bumper/hitch, which are steel. Oh, stainless steel is also thrown into the mix, and once everything is put together and a Timbren 3500 HD suspension thrown on, the results are a camper with 18 inches (45 centimeters) of ground clearance and 4.5 inches (11.4 centimeters) of suspension travel. If your vehicle can overcome the path ahead, so can the Voyager.
the campsite to capture precious energy from the sun. Helping you control the flow of juice is a REDARC RedVision control panel.
It's then onto starting a fire, placing some lounge chairs around said fire, and unloading the rest of the gear you need to start whipping up dinner. It's at this stage that you'll see another part of the Voyager's magic. If you haven't checked out the image gallery, now's the time to do so, as you'll be acquainted with what I can only describe as "the Swiss Army knife" of galley setups.
With the lift of a hatch, you and your guests can access a cooktop, fridge, storage drawers, and countertop to whip up three-course meals with ease. Best of all, due to the arrangement of features, the entire group can hang out around the galley and converse or lend a helping hand. Yeah, it's that big. With bellies filled and s'mores enjoyed, it's time to wind down for the night.
traveling with up to three people – made possible by an optional bunk bed inside – the rooftop tent can simply be taken down and the space used for your boards and skis. After all, you must really love winter sports if you brave winter wonderlands in a rooftop tent. Ah, good ol’ frostbite. Storage shelves, LED lighting, and a Fantastic fan are part of what you can find inside, not to mention a modular mattress-o-couch thing.
In truth, I could dedicate another three to four articles that underline all of what the Voyager can do, but there's really only one way to find out, get your hands on one. Remember, you may have to travel to Las Vegas to do so, but it may all be worth it in the end. Heck, just bring your gear along, and once you drive off the lot, take it out of town some tens of miles and see how it stands up to the Sonoran Desert. Sounds like a machine to consider if you're searching for a do-it-all camper trailer.
For example, one of the main aspects of the one and only camper model this crew builds is that each unit is completed using nothing more than metal. No wood or other materials that can rot or mold is used to craft each machine. Nonetheless, this means that prices are also in line with its abilities, and considering 2023 models are selling for a starting price of $47,000 (€45,000 at current exchange rates), you can bet that an all-metal build isn't the only strong point of this camper. With that said, let's explore the lifestyle you can lead with this one.
XGrid Campers, a crew based in Las Vegas and known for offering outdoor machines suitable for heavy-duty use. They even have Australian campers in stock; you'll probably be paying for those shipping fees.
Back to the Voyager, I want to paint a little picture for you, one that should give you some insight into a life lived with this trailer. Once you've paid the price and got the call to go pick up your unit, you'll head home after and start packing your gear. Overall, you're looking at a 2,600-pound (1,180-kilogram) unit that can be loaded up to 4,200 pounds (1,905 kilograms). That's 1,600 pounds (725 kilograms) of extra gear and goodies that you can pack onto this bugger.
Overall, "99% of components" are crafted from aluminum, except the tongue, suspension, and bumper/hitch, which are steel. Oh, stainless steel is also thrown into the mix, and once everything is put together and a Timbren 3500 HD suspension thrown on, the results are a camper with 18 inches (45 centimeters) of ground clearance and 4.5 inches (11.4 centimeters) of suspension travel. If your vehicle can overcome the path ahead, so can the Voyager.
the campsite to capture precious energy from the sun. Helping you control the flow of juice is a REDARC RedVision control panel.
It's then onto starting a fire, placing some lounge chairs around said fire, and unloading the rest of the gear you need to start whipping up dinner. It's at this stage that you'll see another part of the Voyager's magic. If you haven't checked out the image gallery, now's the time to do so, as you'll be acquainted with what I can only describe as "the Swiss Army knife" of galley setups.
With the lift of a hatch, you and your guests can access a cooktop, fridge, storage drawers, and countertop to whip up three-course meals with ease. Best of all, due to the arrangement of features, the entire group can hang out around the galley and converse or lend a helping hand. Yeah, it's that big. With bellies filled and s'mores enjoyed, it's time to wind down for the night.
traveling with up to three people – made possible by an optional bunk bed inside – the rooftop tent can simply be taken down and the space used for your boards and skis. After all, you must really love winter sports if you brave winter wonderlands in a rooftop tent. Ah, good ol’ frostbite. Storage shelves, LED lighting, and a Fantastic fan are part of what you can find inside, not to mention a modular mattress-o-couch thing.
In truth, I could dedicate another three to four articles that underline all of what the Voyager can do, but there's really only one way to find out, get your hands on one. Remember, you may have to travel to Las Vegas to do so, but it may all be worth it in the end. Heck, just bring your gear along, and once you drive off the lot, take it out of town some tens of miles and see how it stands up to the Sonoran Desert. Sounds like a machine to consider if you're searching for a do-it-all camper trailer.