BunduTec's BunduTrail Is the Swiss Army Knife of the Camper-Trailer Crowd

Compact travel trailers are not exactly the type of camping equipment most people have in mind when considering their next overlanding gear. And it’s a shame because they can get to remote places despite the rough terrain, provided you have a proper off-roader to tow it. But once you’re there, a cleverly designed trailer makes all the difference. The gurus at BunduTec prove what can be done when things are well thought-out.The BunduTrail does not look very promising on the outside when everything is packed inside. It’s, well, a compact trailer and nothing more. But once you extend all the drawers and contraptions, it grows into a fully-loaded camper. The thing combines many of the camping accessories in BunduTec’s catalog . It doesn’t take much effort to set up camp since the electrically powered pop-up roof and the 360-degree wraparound awning are a breeze to deploy. Everything takes less than five minutes to set up.The kitchen is the modern iteration of a chuckwagon, with the left wall covered in cooking utensils, including a front sink and a rear supply drawer. BunduTec stocks the kitchen as standard with everything necessary for a six-people dinner. There’s also a two-burner portable stove and a dual-zone fridge/freezer. Looking at this side of the trailer, you’d think cooking is its sole purpose, and it is a mighty expert at that.But there’s a lot more, starting with the upstairs bedroom, featuring an 82 x 63-in (208 x 160-cm) double mattress, four ceiling fans, and two ceiling lights. On the passenger side, a deployable tent called BunduSuite drops down to create an annex that can be used as a second room or toilet tent. The BunduTec ’s 360-degree awning integrates the BunduAnnex roof, providing shade all around.The BunduTrail also packs its own electrical system comprising a 105-amp battery, a solar panel, and an inverter. An 18.5-gallon (70-liter) freshwater tank is also on board, making life off-grid possible. Even more impressive than BunduTrail’s great capabilities is the price, which in the U.S. starts at $28,000.