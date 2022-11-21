BunduTec's BunduTrail Is the Swiss Army Knife of the Camper-Trailer Crowd

One of the more interesting travel trailer concepts at this year’s SEMA Show was the BunduTrail, made by the South-African company BunduTec. The BunduTrail is a compact trailer that expands into a complete living space thanks to an intelligent setup.
Compact travel trailers are not exactly the type of camping equipment most people have in mind when considering their next overlanding gear. And it’s a shame because they can get to remote places despite the rough terrain, provided you have a proper off-roader to tow it. But once you’re there, a cleverly designed trailer makes all the difference. The gurus at BunduTec prove what can be done when things are well thought-out.
The BunduTrail does not look very promising on the outside when everything is packed inside. It’s, well, a compact trailer and nothing more. But once you extend all the drawers and contraptions, it grows into a fully-loaded camper. The thing combines many of the camping accessories in BunduTec’s catalog. It doesn’t take much effort to set up camp since the electrically powered pop-up roof and the 360-degree wraparound awning are a breeze to deploy. Everything takes less than five minutes to set up.
The kitchen is the modern iteration of a chuckwagon, with the left wall covered in cooking utensils, including a front sink and a rear supply drawer. BunduTec stocks the kitchen as standard with everything necessary for a six-people dinner. There’s also a two-burner portable stove and a dual-zone fridge/freezer. Looking at this side of the trailer, you’d think cooking is its sole purpose, and it is a mighty expert at that.
But there’s a lot more, starting with the upstairs bedroom, featuring an 82 x 63-in (208 x 160-cm) double mattress, four ceiling fans, and two ceiling lights. On the passenger side, a deployable tent called BunduSuite drops down to create an annex that can be used as a second room or toilet tent. The BunduTec’s 360-degree awning integrates the BunduAnnex roof, providing shade all around.
The BunduTrail also packs its own electrical system comprising a 105-amp battery, a solar panel, and an inverter. An 18.5-gallon (70-liter) freshwater tank is also on board, making life off-grid possible. Even more impressive than BunduTrail’s great capabilities is the price, which in the U.S. starts at $28,000.
