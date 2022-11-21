autoevolution
Feature: 2022 LA Auto Show
Car video reviews:
 

BunduTec's BunduTrail Is the Swiss Army Knife of the Camper-Trailer Crowd

Home > News > U-turn
• By:
One of the more interesting travel trailer concepts at this year’s SEMA Show was the BunduTrail, made by the South-African company BunduTec. The BunduTrail is a compact trailer that expands into a complete living space thanks to an intelligent setup.
BunduTec’s BunduTrail is the Swiss Army knife of the camper-trailer crowd 13 photos
BunduTec’s BunduTrail is the Swiss Army knife of the camper-trailer crowdBunduTec’s BunduTrail is the Swiss Army knife of the camper-trailer crowdBunduTec’s BunduTrail is the Swiss Army knife of the camper-trailer crowdBunduTec’s BunduTrail is the Swiss Army knife of the camper-trailer crowdBunduTec’s BunduTrail is the Swiss Army knife of the camper-trailer crowdBunduTec’s BunduTrail is the Swiss Army knife of the camper-trailer crowdBunduTec’s BunduTrail is the Swiss Army knife of the camper-trailer crowdBunduTec’s BunduTrail is the Swiss Army knife of the camper-trailer crowdBunduTec’s BunduTrail is the Swiss Army knife of the camper-trailer crowdBunduTec’s BunduTrail is the Swiss Army knife of the camper-trailer crowdBunduTec’s BunduTrail is the Swiss Army knife of the camper-trailer crowdBunduTec’s BunduTrail is the Swiss Army knife of the camper-trailer crowd
Compact travel trailers are not exactly the type of camping equipment most people have in mind when considering their next overlanding gear. And it’s a shame because they can get to remote places despite the rough terrain, provided you have a proper off-roader to tow it. But once you’re there, a cleverly designed trailer makes all the difference. The gurus at BunduTec prove what can be done when things are well thought-out.

The BunduTrail does not look very promising on the outside when everything is packed inside. It’s, well, a compact trailer and nothing more. But once you extend all the drawers and contraptions, it grows into a fully-loaded camper. The thing combines many of the camping accessories in BunduTec’s catalog. It doesn’t take much effort to set up camp since the electrically powered pop-up roof and the 360-degree wraparound awning are a breeze to deploy. Everything takes less than five minutes to set up.

The kitchen is the modern iteration of a chuckwagon, with the left wall covered in cooking utensils, including a front sink and a rear supply drawer. BunduTec stocks the kitchen as standard with everything necessary for a six-people dinner. There’s also a two-burner portable stove and a dual-zone fridge/freezer. Looking at this side of the trailer, you’d think cooking is its sole purpose, and it is a mighty expert at that.

But there’s a lot more, starting with the upstairs bedroom, featuring an 82 x 63-in (208 x 160-cm) double mattress, four ceiling fans, and two ceiling lights. On the passenger side, a deployable tent called BunduSuite drops down to create an annex that can be used as a second room or toilet tent. The BunduTec’s 360-degree awning integrates the BunduAnnex roof, providing shade all around.

The BunduTrail also packs its own electrical system comprising a 105-amp battery, a solar panel, and an inverter. An 18.5-gallon (70-liter) freshwater tank is also on board, making life off-grid possible. Even more impressive than BunduTrail’s great capabilities is the price, which in the U.S. starts at $28,000.

Video thumbnail


Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

BunduTec bundutrail bunduannex bundusuite travel trailer Camper
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories