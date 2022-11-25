Small Fry Travel Trailer Lets You Explore the World With Nothing but a Bedroom on Wheels

There I was, exploring the world for mobile habitats suitable for on-road living, when out of nowhere, I ran across something dubbed the Small Fry. Since I was rather hungry then, I decided to dive deeper, expecting a value meal. Well, that's precisely what is happening here; an inexpensive, essential, and mobile habitat designed to do one simple thing, offers a place to rest your head at night.
The reason I compare it to the lowest-priced option on a fast-food menu is that this bugger starts of priced at no more than $6,900 (€6,650 at current exchange rates). But, there is more going on than just a rolling mattress, and with a bit of attention, this "bedroom" may be precisely what the doctor ordered.
Now, the manufacturer does consider this trinket a teardrop trailer, but clear differences state otherwise. Sure, maybe we can make out a very, very rudimentary teardrop shape, but that squared-off front has got to be killer against airflow, and not in a good way; no aerodynamic properties whatsoever. Then there's the matter of a galley, none in sight in this rolling bedroom. But all is not lost.
sounding like an infomercial, this trailer may just be for you if you own a vehicle that isn't considered an SUV or suitable for towing. The manufacturer's website doesn't state how much one of these weighs, so I had to do some digging and found that the Small Fry comes across with a dry weight of around 350 pounds (159 kilograms). But, once features are added to it, that number starts to climb rather quickly.
Yet, there's a limit to how much you can tack onto the shell. Overall, the Fry is built upon a steel chassis and completed with more steel for the shell's frame. It's then onto aluminum walls, vinyl flooring, and that rear access door. You can then add a battery, roof fan, vent, cargo rails on top, and even solar panels. By the looks of it, if you add all the options PeeWee offers, you'll tow something that looks like Mr. Potato Head. Fine, we can call it a tiny Swiss army knife.
What does all that mean for you? Let's take a quick imaginary trip to find out. First of all, you won't need to take out a loan, break open a savings account, or even sell a kidney to own a Small Fry. Considering you'll only be using it for quick weekend trips out of town, a cooler should suffice in preserving foodstuffs. Maybe you're meeting some friends at some campsite, and they brought the grill.
It's your dream; live it however you want.
Come night, reel in the goods and whatever you caught during the day, maybe sizzle it on an open fire and literally crawl into bed. Shut the rear hatch, crack a window for fresh air, and good night. The next morning, your castle's gate is lifted to reveal a glass-like lake sitting in the shadows of looming mountains; the sun will be breaking that ridgeline any moment now. Sounds like a sweet way to spend $7,000.
