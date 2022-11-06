Polydrops P17A1 All Electric Updates Trailer Aerodynamics for Better Off-Grid Experiences

One such portable private space for weekend-long getaways is offered by Polydrops. A new and improved iteration of their successful P17 electric camper trailer is now available.
It’s called Polydrops P17A1 and is not just a camping trailer but more of a high-end, energy-efficient portable room designed for electric vehicles to take with you everywhere you go. Be warned, though, if you prefer luxury and ample space while on the road, the Polydrop might not be your cup of tea.
The first lightweight Polydrop trailer was revealed by founders and designers Kyunghyun Lew and Jieun Chai in March 2019, and several other iterations have followed in the subsequent years, including the off-road Polydrops P17X Explorer and the off-grid P17A.
Now, the California-based team returns with a more high-end multi-purpose mobile room designed to be towed by any vehicle, including EVs. The new P17A1 All Electric model draws on the design of the original P17, but adds a more streamlined aerodynamic shape, advanced energy efficiency, and an enhanced interior space.
Kyunghyun Lew and Jieun Chai designed the new trailer with energy efficiency in mind. “Generally, people who tow a teardrop trailer with an electric vehicle report that even driving at 55 mph will lose nearly half of the range, letting down people to utilize their EVs for road trip,” they explain.
After two years of testing with the Hyundai Ioniq 5, the P17A1 All Electric managed to travel up to 215 miles (346 kilometers) at a constant speed of 65 mph (105 kph). The Ioniq 5 towing a Polydrops P17A1 would only lose around 15% of its total range at this speed. But if it travels at 55 mph (88 kph), the EV doesn’t lose range at all, which is a great result compared to other similarly sized trailers.
The design of the P17A1 draws on the principles of passive house, which include high levels of heat resistance, airtight construction, and high-performance windows to deliver optimal electric and thermal performance. Under the aluminum skin, the new Polydrop features up to 8.7-inch of rigid insulation, which helps minimize energy loss and enables HVAC systems to run for longer with limited energy consumption.
The integrated battery-powered climate control prepares the small trailer to face even the most unexpected weather conditions. As such, owners will be able to enjoy prolonged off-grid adventures even in freezing cold weather in a comfortable, cozy atmosphere.
There is also an all-electric mobile kitchen located at the rear of the teardrop trailer. It includes a pull-out induction stove, sink, Dometic fridge, storage drawer, and a large cooking counter.
The new Polydrops P17A1 All Electric starts at $30,590 for the base model. Prospective buyers can opt for a solar panel upgrade to a total of 520 W for $800 and a battery upgrade to 9.6kWh for $3,200.
