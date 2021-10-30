Polydrops P17X Explorer Is an Off-Road Teardrop Trailer Fit for Tesla's Cybertruck

Overlanding and off-road trailers are becoming increasingly popular, and for a good reason. Trailers are a great addition to your travel arsenal. They provide the comfort of home and offer plenty of space, and they're much less difficult to manage than a big, high-end RV.
The Polydrops story starts when its founder, Kyung-Hyun Lew, decided to create his own portable space that he could travel with just about anywhere he desired. He built the first prototype for the trailer in 2017 while he was still an architecture student. The vehicle weighed 680 lbs (308 kg), and it was just the right thing at the right place back then, as it was enough to offer the ideal life-on-the-road experience.
He paired it with his wife's small 4 cylinder car and towed it for about a year. As he was traveling, he noticed that the interest and feedback for the trailer grew, and that was enough to get Kyung-Hyun into the RV game. The first angular Polydrop trailer was introduced in 2019 and gained a lot of attention at the time.
Over the years, the trailer has seen several variations, including an EV-friendly version named P17A that we wrote about back in February. Now, the company has decided to step it up a notch and build something that could provide an unparalleled versatile overlanding experience.
Cybertruck as well, that is, if it'll ever reach production.
But, compared to its predecessor, the P17X was made to conquer rugged terrains. Measuring 13.7 feet (4.1 meters) in length, the vehicle has its feet all prepped with 29" all-terrain tires that create 15" ground clearance, allowing you to explore deeper into the unknown.
It features body armor that keeps it intact wherever you decide to take it. Open the gullwing-style doors (a new addition), and you'll be greeted by a spacious cabin that sleeps two.
Depending on the season, you'll be able to use the heating system, or the air conditioning, as the P17X comes with both. There's also a pull-out kitchen system that saves space and gives you more room to cook.
You also get a shower mounted on the roof rack. It contains around 15 liters (4 gallons) of water that you can use whenever you need to freshen up. The trailer sports an awning as well that provides shade and protection against rain.
Among the features included are Bluetooth speakers, two USB charging ports, a 110V outlet, LED lighting, and more. The devices can be powered by the floor integrated LiFePO4 batteries and pure sine wave inverter/charger.
The vehicle also has 260-watt solar panels mounted on the rooftop, which are intended to reduce the strain on the offroader's powertrain and provide several days of off-grid living.
For all of this, Polydrops' P17X Expedition comes with a $34,990 price tag. You can already pre-order the trailer, but deliveries are expected to begin next summer.
