The Thundertruck Is a Badass Multi-Purpose, Transformable EV for the Ultimate Outsider

Like people from all over the world, the creatives at the Wolfgang LA agency spent the initial 2020 lockdown doing stuff they wouldn’t have otherwise tried. No word if that included sourdough baking or growing avocados, but it definitely included a little dabbling in the automotive world. With help from people for whom they did creative ads before, the team at Wolfgang – the newly formed IP division, to be more exact – came up with the most badass, all-electric truck possible.
It’s called the Thundertruck and it looks like Tesla’s Cybertruck and Batman’s Tumbler had a baby. It is a fully-transformable, fully-electric multi-purpose truck that “sticks out like a green thumb” and was designed with the ultimate outside in mind. It’s a shocking sight thanks to its hulking size and sharp angles, but it’s ultimately practical and green, and would deliver reliability and outstanding performance wherever you might take it. At least in theory it would.
Perhaps the good news is that it could actually become a reality. Speaking with Fast Company, Wolfgang founders Colin Jeffery and Mike Geiger say that the Thundertruck was designed as a functional model, with help from experts from the auto industry. It represents the realization that most electric trucks planned for the next couple of years are nothing but variations on their ICE (internal combustion engine) counterparts – that is to say, the same design, but with an electric powertrain.
“Thundertruck is not your grandfather’s truck,” Wolfgang says. “In fact, it’s nobody’s truck just yet. But its innovative design will soon give drivers and passengers an entirely new level of versatility and functionality.”
The Thundertruck has all-terrain capabilities and lends itself to endless customization, whether that means a pop-up tent in the bed, lateral extensions for storage, the loading ramp for a couple of bikes or an ATV, or the Range Extender Unit that virtually turns the 4x4 beast into an even more impressive 6x6 one. The Thundertruck is built as a go-anywhere type of vehicle, from the actual off-road capabilities to the facilities it offers, and the fact that it comes with integrated solar panels.
Indeed, the awning of the truck is shaped like fold-out bat wings and covered in solar panels. What use is a good truck if it can go anywhere but runs out of battery as soon as it gets there, Wolfgang asks. Range anxiety is effectively dealt with by means of this solar panel system, adding juice to the battery and helping to run appliances when stationary.
The Range Extender Unit, perhaps one of the most surprising features of this surprising e-truck, works as a portable battery pack that can turn the Thundertruck into a 6x6 vehicle, while offering increased payload and towing capacity. The unit adds 36 inches (91.5 cm) in length to the truck, and some 1,440 pounds (653 kg), but also extends the range from 400 miles (644 km) to 659 miles (1,060 km) per charge.
Wolfgang says the 4x4 truck would have 800 hp with 800 lb-ft (1,084 Nm) torque, and 940 hp with 1,200 lb-ft (1,627 Nm) torque in the 6x6 configuration. According to the agency founders, the unit could detach and work as a “Segway-like companion vehicle.”
“Similar to a Transformer, we wanted the vehicle to expand and contract, adapting to the environment it’s in,” says Jeffery explains. They also wanted it to be badass-looking, to prove that EVs aren’t always bland and uninspired. The brutalist design offers an intentional contrast to how silent the truck would be in motion.
