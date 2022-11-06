Sturdy TruForm Tiny House With Cabin in the Woods Vibe Can Be Your Affordable Mobile Abode

More and more people are nowadays inclined to live their life traveling from place to place and experiencing off-grid adventures. And they seem to prefer doing so in structures that look like downright homes and come complete with all the creature comforts of a conventional dwelling.
Perched on a woodsy landscape in Central Ashland, Oregon, is this cozy tiny house with a cabin-in-the-woods vibe and sturdy, towable design. The compact house on wheels in question is a 2021 TruForm Kootenay model measuring 22 feet (6.7 meters) long and 7.5 feet (2.3 meters) wide and offering 187 sq ft (17.3 sq m) of living space downstairs and a 90 sq ft (8.3 sq m) sleeping loft.
The fully functional Kootenay home was custom built using high-quality materials and is a hybrid design. It comes equipped with wind/solar power and composting toilet, which make it completely off-grid capable, but it can also be hooked up to grid resources.
Available through Facebook Marketplace for 85.000 $, it would be ideal for a single person or couple or could make an excellent AirBnB or guest house.
It features a charming exterior resembling a cute tiny home and comes complete with a set of steps leading from the drop-down deck to the door.
For this price tag cited above, you’ll get a sturdy wood construction with an interior that includes all the basics and a regal and modern ambiance. The tiny home includes a living space, a full kitchen, a comfortably sized loft bedroom, and a surprisingly spacious bathroom.
As you step inside, you get right into the living room, where you’ll find a couch bed, a storage unit, some shelves, and a wall-mounted TV. There are also large windows that let natural light to pour in and, combined with the wood paneling on the walls, create a cozy atmosphere inside.
The kitchen comes with an L-shaped countertop that doubles as a dining corner, a big sink, a range with an oven, and lots of storage space.
Next to the kitchen is the spacious bathroom that includes a shower area, a toilet, shelves above the toilet, a sink, and a little medicine cabinet.
The loft bedroom is equipped with a queen mattress, and there is enough room left to add two small bedside tables or storage units. This sleeping area can be accessed via a ladder set up against the kitchen countertop.
If you’re in the market for a turnkey-ready mobile dwelling, this sturdy and functional 2021 TruForm Kootenay tiny home might be the right choice for you.
