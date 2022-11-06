autoevolution
Sturdy TruForm Tiny House With Cabin in the Woods Vibe Can Be Your Affordable Mobile Abode

6 Nov 2022
More and more people are nowadays inclined to live their life traveling from place to place and experiencing off-grid adventures. And they seem to prefer doing so in structures that look like downright homes and come complete with all the creature comforts of a conventional dwelling.
Perched on a woodsy landscape in Central Ashland, Oregon, is this cozy tiny house with a cabin-in-the-woods vibe and sturdy, towable design. The compact house on wheels in question is a 2021 TruForm Kootenay model measuring 22 feet (6.7 meters) long and 7.5 feet (2.3 meters) wide and offering 187 sq ft (17.3 sq m) of living space downstairs and a 90 sq ft (8.3 sq m) sleeping loft.

The fully functional Kootenay home was custom built using high-quality materials and is a hybrid design. It comes equipped with wind/solar power and composting toilet, which make it completely off-grid capable, but it can also be hooked up to grid resources.

Available through Facebook Marketplace for 85.000 $, it would be ideal for a single person or couple or could make an excellent AirBnB or guest house.

It features a charming exterior resembling a cute tiny home and comes complete with a set of steps leading from the drop-down deck to the door.

For this price tag cited above, you’ll get a sturdy wood construction with an interior that includes all the basics and a regal and modern ambiance. The tiny home includes a living space, a full kitchen, a comfortably sized loft bedroom, and a surprisingly spacious bathroom.

As you step inside, you get right into the living room, where you’ll find a couch bed, a storage unit, some shelves, and a wall-mounted TV. There are also large windows that let natural light to pour in and, combined with the wood paneling on the walls, create a cozy atmosphere inside.

The kitchen comes with an L-shaped countertop that doubles as a dining corner, a big sink, a range with an oven, and lots of storage space.

Next to the kitchen is the spacious bathroom that includes a shower area, a toilet, shelves above the toilet, a sink, and a little medicine cabinet.

The loft bedroom is equipped with a queen mattress, and there is enough room left to add two small bedside tables or storage units. This sleeping area can be accessed via a ladder set up against the kitchen countertop.

If you’re in the market for a turnkey-ready mobile dwelling, this sturdy and functional 2021 TruForm Kootenay tiny home might be the right choice for you.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

