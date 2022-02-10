Watch a Tesla Model 3 Towing a Camper at 55 MPH, Passes the Test With Flying Colors

Tesla Model 3 is one of the most efficient EVs out there but is far from the ideal vehicle to tow a camper. In fact, no battery-powered car is, as we found out in countless tests. This is why it’s interesting to watch the Model 3 towing a camper and see how the battery holds during the test. Luckily, the guys at Polydrops have both the camper and the will to take the test on a round trip from Glendale to Santa Clarita, California.
If you don’t know Polydrops, they're a Los Angeles-based manufacturer of bizarre-looking camper trailers that are optimized for electric vehicles. This means the very specific shape was the result of aerodynamic tests. As such, the Polydrops trailers have very little drag, making them ideal for an electric vehicle like the Tesla Model 3. As for the trailer involved in this towing test, it is the P17A1 model, an evolution of their current P17A.
The Polydrops test is not entirely relevant for the Model 3, though, but more on their trailer’s aerodynamic efficiency. As you can see in the video below, the test consisted of a 55-mile (89 km) roundtrip from Glendale to Santa Clarita, California. During the test, the Model 3/P17A1 combo traveled around 90% of the highway, while the remaining 10% was mostly city driving. The average speed throughout the test was a sound 55 mph (89 kph).
Testa Model 3 averaged 255 Wh/mile or 3.9 miles/kWh while towing the trailer, which is a remarkable result. To put this into perspective, this is even better than a Tesla Model 3 with an LFP battery tested in the cold (3.30 miles/kWh). This shows just how efficient the Polydrops P17A1 is, causing minimal drag thanks to a repositioned air conditioner cowl that is now flush with the main body, and a revised frontal area.
Polydrops further tests the P17A1 against one of the most aerodynamic teardrop trailers on the market. The result was rather disappointing in this case, at 265 Wh/mile or 2.7 miles/kWh. So it sometimes helps to have a strange shape, especially when the designers know what they're doing.
