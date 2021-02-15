The Polydrop P17A Is Perfect for EV Towing, Going Off-Grid

Polydrop has been making trailers since 2017, but it’s been in the news more since 2019 when it introduced the first angular Polydrop trailer. It has seen several variations in the meantime, with the most recent having been developed specifically for EV towing and off-grid mini-vacations of up to six consecutive days.
Meet the P17A, a notable upgrade over the standard Polydrop that's been developed with electric vehicles in mind. The way towing a trailer diminishes the per-charge range of an electric vehicle is well documented, so suffice it to say that Polydrop’s P17A claims to (mostly) do away with this concern. With its own upgradable battery pack and extra options, it is also suitable for off-grid living for up to six days. To boot, you’re getting a teardrop trailer that will most definitely stand out, if you’re into that sort of thing.
less crowded space.
Inside the trailer, you still get the same full-size mattress and plenty of storage space. You have two such spaces on each wall and then, towards the tailgate, a larger cupboard with room to hang clothes. For a teardrop trail and even for Polydrop, that in itself is a surprising addition. Still, it’s considerably airy and uncluttered and should make for a relaxing place after a full day out trekking. The standard configuration, as noted above, no longer includes the tailgate kitchenette.
It is offered as an extra and includes a refrigerator, induction cooktop, and hand-pump sink, along with fresh and gray water tanks and some storage space for cookware and dishes. Needless to say, it’s far from what you’d call a chef’s kitchen, offering the bare essentials for life out on the road.
HVAC.
The P17A is all-season, both thanks to the thick insulation and the HVAC that runs off the integrated battery. The standard model comes with a 2.4-kWh lithium-iron-phosphate battery integrated flatly in the aluminum frame, in the manner of a skateboard chassis from an electric vehicle. Depending on your needs and budget, you can upgrade to a 4.8 kWh or a 12 kWh battery pack.
On the roof of the P17A is a standard 260-watt solar panel array, which can be upgraded to a 520-watt setup. Polydrop estimates a 6-day off-grid time in the 12 kWh battery configuration, with three hours a day of AC or heater, four hours of LED lighting, 10 hours of refrigerator use and seven hours of Bluetooth speaker use.
Tesla Model 3 Long Range and noticed a range reduction of about 20 to 25 percent, whereas other trailers often brought about a reduction of as much as 50 percent.
Unveiled in early February, the P17A starts at $24,990 with the 2.4 kWh battery pack and 260-watt solar panel array, no speakers, and no kitchenette. Upgrades will add to the final price tag; the large 12 kWh battery pack is $8,000, more solar panels add another $600 to the bill, the Bluetooth speakers are $500, and the kitchenette will set you back another $1,850. Nonetheless, should this be within your budget or interests, know that pre-orders are now underway.
Meet the P17A, a notable upgrade over the standard Polydrop that's been developed with electric vehicles in mind. The way towing a trailer diminishes the per-charge range of an electric vehicle is well documented, so suffice it to say that Polydrop’s P17A claims to (mostly) do away with this concern. With its own upgradable battery pack and extra options, it is also suitable for off-grid living for up to six days. To boot, you’re getting a teardrop trailer that will most definitely stand out, if you’re into that sort of thing.
less crowded space.
Inside the trailer, you still get the same full-size mattress and plenty of storage space. You have two such spaces on each wall and then, towards the tailgate, a larger cupboard with room to hang clothes. For a teardrop trail and even for Polydrop, that in itself is a surprising addition. Still, it’s considerably airy and uncluttered and should make for a relaxing place after a full day out trekking. The standard configuration, as noted above, no longer includes the tailgate kitchenette.
It is offered as an extra and includes a refrigerator, induction cooktop, and hand-pump sink, along with fresh and gray water tanks and some storage space for cookware and dishes. Needless to say, it’s far from what you’d call a chef’s kitchen, offering the bare essentials for life out on the road.
HVAC.
The P17A is all-season, both thanks to the thick insulation and the HVAC that runs off the integrated battery. The standard model comes with a 2.4-kWh lithium-iron-phosphate battery integrated flatly in the aluminum frame, in the manner of a skateboard chassis from an electric vehicle. Depending on your needs and budget, you can upgrade to a 4.8 kWh or a 12 kWh battery pack.
On the roof of the P17A is a standard 260-watt solar panel array, which can be upgraded to a 520-watt setup. Polydrop estimates a 6-day off-grid time in the 12 kWh battery configuration, with three hours a day of AC or heater, four hours of LED lighting, 10 hours of refrigerator use and seven hours of Bluetooth speaker use.
Tesla Model 3 Long Range and noticed a range reduction of about 20 to 25 percent, whereas other trailers often brought about a reduction of as much as 50 percent.
Unveiled in early February, the P17A starts at $24,990 with the 2.4 kWh battery pack and 260-watt solar panel array, no speakers, and no kitchenette. Upgrades will add to the final price tag; the large 12 kWh battery pack is $8,000, more solar panels add another $600 to the bill, the Bluetooth speakers are $500, and the kitchenette will set you back another $1,850. Nonetheless, should this be within your budget or interests, know that pre-orders are now underway.