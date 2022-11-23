This Highland Ridge Open Range Trailer Is a Luxury Boho-Style Home on Wheels

Big families and long-hauling couples looking to pack their belongings and take their lives on the road might be inclined to look for mobile homes on wheels that can offer them more square footage than your usual camper van or tiny house.
RVs and travel trailers are more suitable for this category of nomads looking for off-grid adventures. Highland Ridge RV is a well-known and trusted brand in the world of mobile habitats due to their sturdy builds with great insulation to ensure comfortable living all year round.
The Highland Ridge Open Range travel trailer you see here is up for sale out of Sarasota, Florida, and offers no less than 430 square feet (40 square meters) of space. For $65,000, you can get a spacious mobile dwelling with three times the insulation compared to other trailers available on the market, which makes a true four-season-ready tiny home on wheels.
According to the seller, the trailer benefits from new suspensions, roof, and resealing. On the outside, this Highland Ridge Open Range trailer exudes a contemporary look with its sleek gray exterior, but the real magic happens inside.
Once you step inside, you will be greeted by a contemporary interior that looks just like a conventional home. It features a neat layout, plenty of windows, white and cream hues, solid oak flooring, and the whole nine yards.
There is a boho-style living room akin to a luxury home that takes up a big part of the trailer’s interior space and two other separate living spaces on the right and left side of it. These are now beautifully decorated with extra furniture and other tidbits, but you can use them for other purposes as well. They could easily accommodate bunk beds, a desk for your working needs, or storage units.
The luxurious boho living area includes everything you’d normally find in a conventional home and more, such as a three-seater sofa, an electric fireplace, a large TV, and other storage or decorative bits.
The spacious kitchen comes fully furnished and includes everything you need to make cooking a breeze. It has retractable tables, a separate kitchen island, plenty of cabinets, and Corian countertops, as well as all the essentials: residential fridge, gas stove and oven, microwave, and double sink.
The equally impressive bathroom hides behind a sliding door and is equipped with all the standard fittings, plus a washing machine and a medicine cabinet.
Finally, the bedroom houses a comfortable king-size bed, a closet, and more cabinetry for your storage needs.
If this Highland Ridge Open Range towable trailer piqued your interest, take a virtual tour on iTiny Houses.
