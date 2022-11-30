This Rare 1948 Airstream Wee Wind Trailer Is Looking for a New Owner

The Wee Wind, which was produced between 1948 and 1949, is arguably one of the rarest Airstreams ever built. Only 60 trailers were made during that time, and approximately a dozen are still around. This particular example was renovated, featuring a modern interior equipped with a queen-size bed and a spacious kitchen.
The Wee Wind is the shortest Airstream created in the 1940s, measuring only 16 ft (4.8 meters) in length. Despite its small size, the upgraded interior of this 1948 trailer provides everything you need for a relaxing weekend away. Let’s peek inside this little gem.
The interior feels pretty cozy. Next to the entryway, you’ll find a chair and a desk with plenty of storage underneath. This space can function as a dining area or as a small workspace. The current owner also added chalkboard paint on the interior of the door, so people can write inspirational messages or draw whatever they want.
The kitchen is positioned right next to this versatile area, and it’s equipped with all the necessities. It includes a stainless steel sink with a drainboard, as well as a 12V fridge. It also has a portable induction cooktop, which can be stored away in one of the custom cabinets. Above the fridge, you’ll also spot a large drawer that can be used for kitchen utensils or dishes.
Then you have the bedroom, which is super compact. But it does have room for a queen-size bed with storage underneath. The bed has two pull-out drawers incorporated into the frame that can be used for clothes or other items. There’s even a live edge headboard that provides extra storage space.
Since this trailer is 16-ft-long (4.8-meter-long), there’s no room for a bathroom. But the owner installed a “stowable luggable loo system for emergency bathroom needs.” Moreover, it added an outdoor shower as well!
Other features included in this Airstream Wee Wind are smoke detectors, a 30-gallon (114-liter) water tank, and brand-new tires. This rare vintage trailer was listed on the Tiny House Listings website, and it’s asking for $62,500.
