Couple Renovates 1965 Airstream Trailer, Turns It Into a Cozy Tiny Home on Wheels

Meet Olive, an 1965 Airstream Globetrotter that became a little slice of heaven for Kandace and Justin. The couple renovated the vintage trailer, turning it into a little home on wheels that boasts a cozy interior filled with amenities. Olive includes a living room that can also function as a bedroom, a well-equipped kitchen, a bathroom, and a spacious dining area!
Kandace and Justin started their tiny journey with a 10-ft (3-meter) teardrop trailer. They had the pint-sized trailer for a couple of years, then they decided to get something bigger. So they moved into a 13 ft (4-meter) U-haul trailer. This only fueled their passion for the outdoors, so a couple of years later, they quit their jobs and bought a larger RV that also included a bathroom.
They wanted to travel across the country in their new trailer, a 1965 Airstream Globetrotter, and see what the world has to offer. The couple renovated the interior, transforming it into an ideal space for them and their dog. They also kept some elements that the previous owner included, which only added to the cozy vibe of the trailer.
Their little home, which was named Olive, measures 20 ft (6 meters) in length. While that might not sound like a lot for many, it’s enough for Kandace and Justin. Once you step inside, you’re going to notice how bright and airy the interior feels. To the right, you’ll find a spacious dining area, which includes a table and two large couches that can seat up to ten people.
Both couches have built-in storage, and they can be converted into twin beds. You’ll also spot some upper cabinets, some plants that fill up the top area, and a heater that keeps the place warm during winter days.
Next to the entryway, to the left, you’ll see a well-equipped kitchen that includes a generous wooden countertop, a deep sink, a three-burner propane cooktop with an oven, and a small refrigerator. Across the kitchen is the living room/bedroom. This area comes with a large sofa that can be extended and converted into a sleeping space for two.
At the rear is a compact bathroom. And although it’s small, it is practical. Inside, you’ll find two big closets – that’s where the couple stores away their clothes. The bathroom has a sink with storage underneath, a shower, and some space where they keep a basket with all the necessary items.
Olive also carries 30 gallons (114 liters) of fresh water, and it has a solar panel array mounted on the roof. This allows the couple to live off the grid whenever they want. Recently, the gorgeous rig was featured on the Tiny Home Tours YouTube channel. You can take a look at the clip attached down below to find out more about Kandace and Justin and their renovated Airstream tiny home.
