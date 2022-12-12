Forma Camper Flashes Cybertruck Styling, but There's a Method to This Affordable Madness

First, let me point out that Tesla and/or Elon Musk have nothing to do with the Forma camper. So, to help you understand what we're up against today, let's explore a bit about the minds and hands behind this mobile cave-dwelling, none other than Forma (also the name of the camper itself), a Latvian crew that's popped up on the RV market just recently. Oh, and this trailer is the one and only product they produce; currently, that is. Let's dive in, shall we?
Since I started this entire article based on the way the Forma looks, we can explore that aspect first. So, the real question is, what's its purpose? Well, as far as I could tell from the product brochure, it's just about a "futuristic look." But that's just at first sight. As I dove deeper, I realized that styling isn't everything here; there are lots of functions to those forms. The Forma's exterior shape also affects the entire unit's interior and compartmentalization.
For example, that polygon-shaped shell reveals an interior with a hexagonal shape to the space, with the sides bulging outward, and the forward and rear walls are tapered, producing a belly-like enclosure. It looks like there's plenty of room to roll around. More on the interior, future owners can also look forward to features like veneer birch cabinets, dimmable LED lighting, and a remote control so you can make changes to the ambiance at the touch of a finger. A Bluetooth sound system, full-size mattress, and Webasto heating system are also part of the works.
out in the wild, and it's time to have a meal. You head out to the rear of the Forma, lift that rear hatch with solar panels tattered all over it, bust out your cooking gear and once everything is ready, knock on the backsplash, and your loved one's hands will be waiting for the hot plate you've prepared. The only downside to the Forma's kitchen is that, as standard, there aren't any utensils thrown in; you'll have to pick those up extra.
Now, you may have picked up on that bit about solar panels and where they're mounted. Well, Forma takes things a tad further by also throwing in a battery and inverter to take care of all the sun's magic. Car charging is also supported if there's no sunshine where you're traveling. Obviously, all of this is upgradeable, so take the time to match the Forma's abilities to your needs.
As for where you can drag this travel trailer behind you, the only way to get a feel for what's possible is to explore how the Forma is built. Each unit is built upon a galvanized frame, torsion axles, shock absorbers, and 16-inch alloy wheels. So, no rock gardens for this one. The shell is built from aluminum panels with insulation in between, and extensive add-ons can be added to it, including a roof rack for your kayak or other gear. In all, 750 kilograms (1,653 pounds) of mobile habitat is all you'll be towing along, so Forma is aiming for as large a client base as possible because there are SUVs that can tow this along.
this magic going to run us? Well, it depends on quite a few things, but as standard, a Forma camper is selling for a tad under $17,000 (€16,100 at current exchange rates). But that looks like a price that's only available to folks that head out to Latvia and pick it up from Forma directly. This means factoring in a plane ticket and shipping to get back to where you came from. Here's an idea: take a Euro trip, rent a car – maybe you have friends – grab your Forma, and continue exploring new lands. The true beauty of mobile living and glamping habitats like this one.
With their ability to come across as quite affordable, showcasing a striking and futuristic look, I'm sure we need to keep tabs on this manufacturer and the work they bring to the RV table for years to come. We just have to do something about those shipping fees.
