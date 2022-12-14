Japanese Shipping Giant Starts Testing Starlink on Its Vessels

More on this:

1 Musk Can't Be Trusted, So the Pentagon and EU Will Pay to Keep Starlink Alive in Ukraine

2 Perfume Salesman Elon Musk Says Starlink to Add Donate Option

3 This Tesla Owner Is Ashamed of Owning One Because of Elon Musk

4 Elon Musk Will Keep Providing Starlink Satellite Services to Ukraine, But Is Bleeding Cash

5 Musk's SpaceX Wants the Pentagon to Pay for Its Critical Satellite Services in Ukraine