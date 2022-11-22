Watch Out, Great White North, SpaceX Starlink Now Available in All of Alaska and Canada

Say what you will about the leading man in charge of SpaceX. But one thing isn't up for debate, the Starlink initiative to bring reliable, high-speed internet to users across the planet is the next profound leap in the history of the world wide web.
In places like the tundras and forests of Alaska, there's often no practical way to maintain a high-speed internet connection. But thanks to a recent tweet from SpaceX, an announcement's been made, declaring those days are very much numbered. Though details on the specifics are currently sparse, the tweet heavily implies that Starlink satellites passing over Northwest Canadian and Alaskan territory will now be capable of transmitting WiFi signals to residents down below.
The news comes less than a month after SpaceX announced, once again via Twitter, that the same Starlink treatment was up and operational on the other side of the world. Most notably, the entire 7,617,930 square kilometers (2,941,000 square miles) of Australia.
Under the Starlink system, areas within the satellite's authorized jurisdiction will be granted unparalleled access to contemporarily quick internet connections ranging from 100 to as high as 200 megabytes per second. Of course, it's all for a nominal fee.
As of late 2022, SpaceX plans to have a fully worldwide system of Starlink satellites in Low Earth Orbit capable of covering practically the entire Earth's surface. Be it on land, on the water, or on a deserted pacific island. Plans seem to call for a system that can cover it all. In parts of Alaska and Northern Canada, where there can be months of perpetual light or darkness, a little Netflix and Hulu are sure to do wonders for morale.
How effectively SpaceX's Starlink system provides internet coverage for people in these deeply remote regions of North America remains to be seen. One thing's for sure. A little good internet connection is better than a lot of abject bad ones.
