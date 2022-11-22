All-New Thor Luminate Motorhome Has It All, Perfect for a Small Family

The new 2023 Thor Luminate CC35 was designed to offer friends and family all the comfort they need on the road. This Class A is not only spacious, but it also features all the amenities you’d find in a luxury apartment, including a bedroom with a king-size bed, a dream dinette, a cozy living room, and a fully-equipped kitchen.
The Luminate is based on a Ford F-53 chassis. Under the hood, it packs a 7.3-liter V8 engine that’s capable of producing 350 hp and 468 lb-ft (643.5 Nm) of torque. The RV is available in two different floor plans, but we’re going to take a look at the new CC35.
Matt from Matt’s RV Reviews recently had the chance to check out the model and see what it has to offer. This Class A motorhome measures 36 ft (11 meters) in length, and it’s 8.3-ft-wide (2.5-meter-wide). It already boasts a pretty spacious interior, allowing travelers to easily access every part of the RV.
However, with the slide-out in place, the Luminate CC35 gets even roomier. At the front of the motorhome, you’ll notice a pretty large cockpit that comes with a workstation on the passenger side and a removable table. People will also find a drop-down overhead bunk that can comfortably sleep two people.
Next to this area is the living room, which has theater seating and a sofa bed. Elsewhere, you’ll see a large TV and some storage space. It’s a great spot that allows friends and family to socialize and relax. Speaking of friends and family, Thor specifies that this RV has room for six travelers. Other than the bunk over the cab and the sofa bed, customers will find a dinette with two seats and a table that drops down to make a bed.
The master bedroom is positioned at the rear, and it features a king-size bed, a large wardrobe, a TV, and several drawers for storage. The bathroom in this model is located next to the bedroom. Inside, you’ll see a generous shower, a sink with storage underneath, a medicine cabinet, and a standard toilet.
Last but not least, the kitchen is equipped with everything a small family needs. It has a three-burner propane cooktop with an oven, a convection microwave, a full-size refrigerator, and a double sink. This area also has numerous cabinets, drawers, and a pantry that offers travelers all the storage they need.
Other features included in this Class A RV are an exterior TV, a 300-watt solar charging system, and a 50-gallon (189-liter) freshwater tank. If you want to find out more about the 2023 Thor Luminate CC35, you can watch the clip attached down below.
