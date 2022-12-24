Dozens of Kuka Robots Are Installed a Giga Texas To Start the Cybertruck Production

Elon Musk promised that Tesla would start the Cybertruck production sometime in 2023, and, against all odds, there are signs this is actually happening. After parts of the 9,000-ton Gigas Press arrived in Austin, a tesla fan discovered 66 Kuka robots were also delivered to Giga Texas, supposedly to set up the production line for the Cybertruck.
If not for the Semi deliveries celebrated on December 1st, few people believed that Tesla is actually working on new vehicles beyond their aging S3XY lineup. The Cybertruck production is long overdue, while the Roadster project is so deafening silent it makes us wonder if it’s still in the cards. To make matters worse, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is over his head into Twitter micromanaging, with zero time left for other distractions, like running Tesla, for instance.
Nevertheless, despite this lack of news from Tesla, things are happening. Earlier this month, news of a Chinese team permeated the media, with some Chinese journalists even suggesting that ex-Tesla China boss Tom Zhou was groomed to replace Elon Musk as Tesla CEO. Thanks to the more recent reports, we know that Zhou is in for something big, but for now, he has to settle for overseeing the production ramp-up at Giga Texas.
Having succeeded in doing the same at Giga Shanghai, Zhou is probably the best bet Tesla has to speed up things in Austin, including preparing the Cybertruck production. And sure enough, it hadn’t been long since his arrival, and things started to move at Giga Texas. A week ago, we discovered that the first pieces of the 9,000-ton Giga Press have begun arriving at Giga Texas. Now, another piece of the puzzle is falling into place for the start of the Cybertruck production.
According to Tesla fan Greggertruck, no less than 66 Kuka robots have arrived in Houston and are slated to be installed at Giga Texas in Austin. If you don’t know what the Kuka robots are, you can watch them in a mesmerizing video assembling the Tesla Model Y at Giga Berlin. The bright orange machines are present in almost all car factories around the world, putting parts together to make them look like a vehicle at the end of the production line.
Greggertruck published the bill of landing on Twitter, showing that the Kuka robots were imported into the U.S. by Tesla Gigafactory Texas. Although this doesn’t tell us what they will assemble, it’s safe to assume they’ll be installed on a new production line. That’s because the Model Y production line will not see an extension anytime soon, considering that it is still in the early process of ramping up. This leads us to believe that the new robots will be putting Cybertruck parts together in the not-so-distant future.
We’ve already seen a Cybertruck exoskeleton prototype at Giga Texas, but, as teardown veteran Sandy Munro told us, the production body will look very different. The electric truck’s design has been finalized, but Tesla has not tested other prototypes beyond those already seen in public. According to Tesla’s chief designer, the production model will be slightly smaller while maintaining its outlandish shape.
66 Kuka production line robots arrived in Houston on the 18th. The Kuka robots have been used on ALL Tesla production lines, just makes most sense at this time to be in regards to #Cybertruck $tsla Check out below! Incl. example of WHAT Kuka Robots are specifically! pic.twitter.com/3K4uwuSCaR— Greg (@greggertruck) December 22, 2022