This FPV Drone Video Inside Giga Berlin Is Mesmerizing

Tesla’s German gigafactory is finally online, which brings huge relief to the EV maker’s production nightmares. Giga Berlin is far from ramping up to full capacity but taken from previous experience we expect a rapid pace increase in the next couple of months.
Production green-light at Giga Berlin was a hard-won triumph for Elon Musk and Tesla, considering all the delays that pushed back opening by more than a year. It was so bad people started joking that building a new car manufacturing plant in Germany might actually be more difficult than cracking full self-driving. Well, apparently not.
Giga Berlin is probably the most advanced production facility Tesla operates at the moment, and that’s exactly why everybody wants to know what’s going on inside the factory. Visitors were allowed to peek inside the production halls at Giga Fest in October 2021, but, as you can imagine, there wasn't much to see at that stage. The grand opening ceremony, though, was an entirely different matter, and the two-hour factory tour was described as enlightening by many who attended.
YouTuber StuffmasterBen was there and shared a four-minute video from inside Tesla’s gigafactory in Gruenheide for all of us to see. To make things more energizing, the video was shot using an FPV drone that overflown the production lines. This is a great chance to see how the production of the Tesla Model Y is going on inside Giga Berlin.
We’re not experts in production facilities or processes, but the video is mesmerizing nevertheless. As surprising as it might be, there is no buzz or sense of urgency inside the factory. It is clear from the video that Tesla still has to go a long way before every part of the plant becomes operational. Even so, the bird’s-eye-view video shows Tesla’s gigafactory from angles that a human could not possibly imagine.
In the meantime, Tesla is preparing for another ceremony in Texas at Giga Austin. The customary Giga Fest event has been scheduled for April, 7, with up to 15,000 people expected at the ceremony and the subsequent party.
This comes even as Tesla’s gigafactory in Shanghai is forced to stop the production lines following a new Covid outbreak that prompted Chinese authorities to impose a lockdown.
Giga Berlin is probably the most advanced production facility Tesla operates at the moment, and that’s exactly why everybody wants to know what’s going on inside the factory. Visitors were allowed to peek inside the production halls at Giga Fest in October 2021, but, as you can imagine, there wasn't much to see at that stage. The grand opening ceremony, though, was an entirely different matter, and the two-hour factory tour was described as enlightening by many who attended.
YouTuber StuffmasterBen was there and shared a four-minute video from inside Tesla’s gigafactory in Gruenheide for all of us to see. To make things more energizing, the video was shot using an FPV drone that overflown the production lines. This is a great chance to see how the production of the Tesla Model Y is going on inside Giga Berlin.
We’re not experts in production facilities or processes, but the video is mesmerizing nevertheless. As surprising as it might be, there is no buzz or sense of urgency inside the factory. It is clear from the video that Tesla still has to go a long way before every part of the plant becomes operational. Even so, the bird’s-eye-view video shows Tesla’s gigafactory from angles that a human could not possibly imagine.
In the meantime, Tesla is preparing for another ceremony in Texas at Giga Austin. The customary Giga Fest event has been scheduled for April, 7, with up to 15,000 people expected at the ceremony and the subsequent party.
This comes even as Tesla’s gigafactory in Shanghai is forced to stop the production lines following a new Covid outbreak that prompted Chinese authorities to impose a lockdown.