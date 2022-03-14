Tesla Enters Party Mode While Elon Musk Hones His Dancing Technique

While Tesla prepares for the customary Giga Fest at Giga Texas in April, the grand opening ceremony preparations are in full swing at Giga Berlin. The party invitations have been sent out and the official schedule has been set in stone for the March 22 event.
After an excruciatingly long ordeal, Gigafactory Berlin received the final approval and will start ramping up production in the coming months. The moment everyone has been waiting for will be properly marked with a “grand opening” ceremony that will feature first Made in Germany Model Y deliveries, as well as Elon Musk doing his famous dance on-stage.
According to the official schedule that was shared online, the event at Giga Berlin starts early in the morning with guests’ arrival and reception, followed by registration from 10 am. A two-hour factory tour is scheduled from 11 am and we’re sure a lot of people are anxious to see the inside of the Giga Berlin factory. A similar tour at Giga Fest in October 2021 resulted in interesting insight from the factory floor, including details on the structural battery packs and the mega castings used to make the MiG Tesla Model Y.
Giga Berlin is set to become Tesla’s flagship factory, replacing Giga Shanghai in this regard. All new manufacturing technologies and new model features will originate in Gruenheide from now on. The cutting-edge production facility operated by an army of robots can produce one Model Y body every 45 seconds. To achieve this insane cadence, Tesla uses eight of Idra’s Giga Presses that can stamp a complete car underbody in a matter of seconds.
Tesla teased that Elon Musk will attend the event and even perform his famous victory dance. Something similar happened at Giga Shanghai’s first delivery event. The Model Y handover ceremony is scheduled for 1:30 pm, and it’s all party party party from then on. And if last year's Giga Fest is any indication, it’s going to be a wild party indeed.
The invitations sent out to guests reveal that people will not be allowed to drive their newly delivered Tesla on the premises. This was decided for safety reasons.
“After handing over the key card, one of our employees will drive you and your companions back to the event area and park the car in formation with the others,” Tesla invitation writes. “Whenever you want, we will drive your vehicle off the premises and leave the steering to you. Unfortunately, for safety reasons, it is not permitted to drive yourself on the site. Please report to the First Owners Tent and one of our Tesla Advisors will be happy to chauffeur you to the exit.”
With the new moves learned in Berlin, Musk is probably going to attend the Giga Fest event at Gigafactory Texas, scheduled for April 7. Up to 15,000 people are expected at the ceremony and the subsequent party, according to a Mass Gathering Permit application received by the Travis County Fire Marshal’s Office.
