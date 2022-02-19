Giga Fest Texas Is Happening in April, Elon Musk Confirmed

If you’re a waiting customer or just a fan of Elon Musk or Tesla, then rejoice! Tesla’s Gigafactory in Texas will open its doors and start production, so a Giga Fest is happening in April. The confirmation came from the CEO himself.
Elon Musk is known for keeping an active presence on social media. He invests a lot of time in keeping in touch with his followers, fans, and Tesla customers. From time to time, he ends up spilling some news that’s not supposed to come out yet. Now the famed CEO confirmed the Gigafactory in Austin, Texas is ready to start making Model Ys – for now. Naturally, a Giga Fest is coming to mark the occasion. You’ll be able to register for it soon. As it has been the case in Germany already, get ready for traffic and for some strict rules regarding what you can carry with you. Minors under 16 won’t be allowed without an adult present. Guns are out of the question.
According to what Elon Musk answered on Twitter, the event was supposed to happen on April 1st. Maybe Tesla’s CEO forgot for a moment that’s Fools’ Day.
He corrected himself minutes later and said the Giga Fest in Texas will happen on 7th of April. It has been postponed a week, but nobody minds.
The event will start around 10 a.m., and there will be bands and DJs to keep the party going until at least midnight. There are no more details available at the moment, but surely something special will be happening.
People started asking Elon Musk about the Giga Fest in Texas after more Model Ys were seen leaving the new Gigafactory.
This is an important moment for Tesla, as the company decided to abandon California and make Texas its home. Model Y’s popularity will keep sales figure high, but in the end, this plant will be the main assembly location for the recently postponed 2023 Cybertruck.
