Guy Makes His Own Version of the Cybertruck, Drives It Into a Ditch

So when will we see the Tesla Cybertruck on the road? Hard to say. Announced back in 2019, the boxy electric pickup seems to be taking its sweet time to get here. But until that happens, sit back and enjoy this crazy version made from scraps, which has a very short life.
When the Cybertruck was first announced, Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, promised that you'd be able to drive it by the end of 2021. However, you won't get to see it rolling off the assembly line until next year. And even with that piece of information recently provided by the billionaire, there's no guarantee that it will happen.
But until then, we can sit back and enjoy all sorts of interesting builds that are flooding the internet. And because having a good laugh is part of the experience, you cannot miss the fresh machine made by Ginger Billy, a comedian from rural upstate South Carolina.
He runs his own Youtube channel, where he often posts his crazy creations. Recently, Billy revealed to the world his new Tesler Siber truck – which is actually a golf cart that has received a makeover. The result is pure comedy.
To replicate the exterior of the Cybertruck that we all know, Billy just put together some spray-painted metal sheets and a big windshield. There are no side windows, but the doors are "magnetic."
He explained that he designed his Tesler Siber truck to run as stealthily as an F-22 Raptor fighter jet. All he wanted was to make his machine capable of sprinting down the street so fast that you wouldn't even hear it.
Of course, he thought about safety as well. So he put a pillow on the steering wheel – seems about right. The interior is tech-packed. For Billy, that means to stick a sheet of paper that has a printed digital dash on it on the actual dashboard. There's also an infotainment system represented by a tablet placed in the center. It's silly, but one has got to admit that it's actually creative.
To finish off the whole comedic act, he then proceeds to show the audience that his "truck" can tackle any terrain. As you'd expect, the golf cart, which loses some of its metal sheets during the ride, meets its end on the edge of a ditch.
That's about it, folks. It's a short comic performance, but it does show how some people can come up with the wildest ideas.
