Tesla Is Secretly Rolling Out Reverse Summon

Reverse Summon is creeping toward us and we couldn’t be more excited about it. Tesla will very soon expand its software capabilities and owners will be happy about having Full Self-Driving Capability (FSD).
Tesla’s Autopilot is the marketing gimmick the American automaker uses to describe its advanced driver assisting systems that can together generate Full Self-Driving Capability (FSD). This one, again, is an exaggerated truth. No matter how many cameras and sensors the cars have now or in the near future, complete road autonomous behavior is still a couple of years away. Not to mention the legal part of things that comes with this evolution. Lawmakers aren’t keen on deciding who’s to blame in the case of self-driving accidents.
Nonetheless, this doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be excited about progress. Tesla's Reverse Summon is about to be dropped on us.
But, first, let’s remember something. The whole Autopilot system comes with the Smart Summon feature too. This, again, is in the BETA stage of development, which means owners must pay close attention when using it and are fully responsible for whatever the car is doing. Using your phone to bring your vehicle closer when it’s raining or when the parking is too tight is one amazing option to have. It takes a lot off one’s mind and increases comfort too.
As a Tesla owner very recently confirmed, Elon Musk’s company is currently rolling out the Reverse Summon function for engineers. This means it will be tested out in the wild, not just behind closed doors.
While the Smart Summon option brings your car to you, Reverse Summon takes it away. You’ll park using your phone, if testing goes by the book and BETA stage can be enabled. As is the case now, you’ll also be responsible for what your Model S, 3, X or Y is doing.
Reverse Summon will also have some new modes, like picking where the car will park itself. This doesn’t mean you get to choose a parking spot, but different areas like “close to the shopping center exit” or “at the end of the parking lot.”
Reverse Summon might end up being called Smart Park or Self-Parking, but nothing is confirmed as of now.
