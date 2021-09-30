Tesla Giga Fest Will Not Present a Finished Giga Factory, Says Engineer

Despite all the evidence against that – and pure logic – some people still believe Tesla will make its cars based on the 4280 cells without these batteries. They are not ready for production yet and won’t be until at least April 2022. Chinese suppliers already said they will only be available by 2023. When Tesla said it would make a Giga Fest at Giga Grünheide, some expected to see a car produced there. According to Jaberwock Research, they won’t: the factory is not ready yet.

9 photos