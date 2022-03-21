Tesla Giga Berlin Receives Its Final Operating Permit, It's Full Steam Ahead Now

After more than a year of struggling, Tesla has finally received full approval to begin mass-production at Gigafactory Berlin. Tesla had to prove meeting 400 conditions and requirements regarding environment and species protection to turn a preliminary approval from March 4 into a final one.
This time tomorrow the wildest party in Germany will rock Giga Berlin to mark the official start of production. After much drama that threatened to derail the Giga Berlin plans entirely, Tesla finally received the full approval to build and deliver vehicles from the new facility in Gruenheide. It might be close to impossible for Tesla to crack full self-driving, but they achieved something even harder, as the Whole Mars Catalog Twitter account joked: obtaining a permit for a new car factory in Germany.
With the final permit secured, Tesla Giga Berlin can now ramp up production to fulfill growing demand from European customers. The grand opening ceremony scheduled for tomorrow will also mark the first deliveries of made-in-Germany Tesla Model Y. Elon Musk is expected to personally hand over the keys to 30 lucky owners starting at 1:30 pm CET (5:30 am PST/8:30 am EST).
Getting here was no easy job. Giga Berlin is already more than a year behind schedule and Tesla had to overcome countless problems, from environmental protests to all sorts of delays including silly ones like “forgot to pay the bills.” Tesla received approval in January to build 2,000 Model Y for testing purposes with the strict condition they would not sell those to customers.
Later on, just as the German authorities were analyzing granting the final approval to Tesla, the environmentalist groups like the Nabu (Naturschutzbund Deutschland or Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union) and the Grüne Liga filed a lawsuit to stop Tesla Giga Berlin over water-related fears. This led to a conditional approval for the Gigafactory, where Tesla needed to fulfill 400 conditions and requirements. Although this seems daunting, Tesla ticked all the checkboxes and got the final approval.
Berlin Gigafactory plays an essential role in Tesla’s plans to meet European customers’ demands. At the moment, the Model Y and Model 3 vehicles sold in Europe are produced in China at Giga Shanghai. The Chinese gigafactory has already exceeded its planned capacity, and it’s said that no more vehicles beyond existing orders will be delivered to Europe by the end of 2022.
BREAKING: Yesterday was a huge day for Tesla Giga Berlin. Tesla officially received their operating permit. This now officially enables them to start production & to deliver cars to customers! ????— Sawyer Merritt ???????? (@SawyerMerritt) March 19, 2022
The more than 200 things Tesla needed to show officials are now complete - Source pic.twitter.com/36KGzbNTwZ