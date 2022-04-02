Tesla Flew a Drone Through Its Gigafactory in Berlin, the Footage Is Mesmerizing

Tesla’s Giga Berlin was met some opposition at first, but it managed to finally open and start all the operations. Now the American manufacturer is showing what’s inside the plant, how a car is made from scratch, and how cool this industry is in the era of EVs.
The first thing you’ll probably notice is that there aren’t many people working on these new production and assembly lines. Robots are doing all the hard work with some human supervision. What is truly fascinating about this footage is how streamlined everything seems to be. You could use a Vivaldi soundtrack for this video and it would fit perfectly!
As the drone is skillfully controlled and keeps flying through the factory, you’ll be able to see where the employees are in bigger numbers. They’re overseeing the paint process and analyzing lots of data that are required for making sure each vehicle passes certain important tests. Yes, we know Tesla had a lot of issues in the past with their alignment and fitment, but Germany imposes a certain standard for the cars that leave the country as export units.
Elon Musk’s European agenda seems like it’s going to work brilliantly. Tesla knows how to do simple, yet very attractive marketing and Europeans want EVs. Norway proved things could change rapidly if incentives are plenty and the Supercharger network keeps expanding. This Gigafactory will play a key role in the carmaker's plans sooner than most of the experts anticipated.
The Berlin plant is not yet fully finished, but it’s operational and that’s what matters. There are some parts that still need some finishing touches, like the exposed sector showed at the end of the video. From here on out, the American carmaker could easily expand and bring its expertise from US and China. Making energy a part of the European branch of Tesla would also be a smart next move. There’s a clear need for alternative sources of power now across the pond.
Besides showing their newest factory, Tesla’s also looking for new hires. What better way to attract more employees, if not by showing where they could work, what impact they could have on the decarbonization of personal transport, and how cool it’d be to wear the clothing they provide together with some awesome benefits like the 35% on merchandise, not cars.
As the drone is skillfully controlled and keeps flying through the factory, you’ll be able to see where the employees are in bigger numbers. They’re overseeing the paint process and analyzing lots of data that are required for making sure each vehicle passes certain important tests. Yes, we know Tesla had a lot of issues in the past with their alignment and fitment, but Germany imposes a certain standard for the cars that leave the country as export units.
Elon Musk’s European agenda seems like it’s going to work brilliantly. Tesla knows how to do simple, yet very attractive marketing and Europeans want EVs. Norway proved things could change rapidly if incentives are plenty and the Supercharger network keeps expanding. This Gigafactory will play a key role in the carmaker's plans sooner than most of the experts anticipated.
The Berlin plant is not yet fully finished, but it’s operational and that’s what matters. There are some parts that still need some finishing touches, like the exposed sector showed at the end of the video. From here on out, the American carmaker could easily expand and bring its expertise from US and China. Making energy a part of the European branch of Tesla would also be a smart next move. There’s a clear need for alternative sources of power now across the pond.
Besides showing their newest factory, Tesla’s also looking for new hires. What better way to attract more employees, if not by showing where they could work, what impact they could have on the decarbonization of personal transport, and how cool it’d be to wear the clothing they provide together with some awesome benefits like the 35% on merchandise, not cars.