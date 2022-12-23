Tiny House Maker Boxabl Shows a Tesla Model 3 Towing a 19,000-Lbs Trailer on a Drag Strip

The Tesla Model 3 is the unlikeliest vehicle to tow a trailer, let alone do it on a drag strip. Nevertheless, nothing really matters when you’re trying to make a point. Tiny hose maker Boxabl has shown that a Model 3 is enough to tow a trailer carrying its Casita tiny house, despite its 15,000-lb (6,800-kg) weight.
There are very few things that companies wouldn’t do to advertise their business. Some are resorting to weird tactics to show how good their products are. But few go out of the way to demonstrate how good other companies’ products are. This certainly seems to be the case with Boxabl, a tiny-house maker whose CEO, Galiano Tiramani, has a love relationship with Tesla products. His love is also shared by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is one of the Boxabl customers, probably the most famous.
That’s why it didn’t surprise us when Tiramani shared a video on Twitter showing a Tesla Model 3 towing one of its Casita tiny houses. We’re not sure why Boxabl CEO chose the smallest model in the Tesla lineup, but it certainly pulled a publicity stunt. The video shows the Model 3 towing a trailer with the Casita on it, with the combo supposedly weighing over 19,000 pounds (8,618 kg). Not only that, but Tiramani took the Model 3 and the trailer, Casita included, to the Las Vegas Speedway to make a show on the drag strip.
The first video he shared shows the Casita trailer towed by a Tesla Model 3 on the Las Vegas Strip in front of the Bellagio. “15,000lb Boxabl Casita? = easy towing w the @elonmusk model 3 @Tesla,” wrote Tiramani. Soon people started talking about the rated towing capacity of a Model 3, which is way lower than that. Or, in the case of the North-American Model 3, non-existent. Tiramani was unfazed by the remarks, claiming that the car is “rated for wimps.”
Indeed, the brave Boxabl CEO had pushed things further, all the way to the Las Vegas Speedway. “Model 3 did [on] the quarter-mile drag strip 1/8 mile in 20 seconds towing the Casita and trailer. About 19,000 lbs total,” he bragged. And sure enough, he shared pictures and videos showing the attempt. He admitted doing so to demonstrate how transportable the Boxabl modules are.
As we said, the Tesla Model 3 is not a towing powerhouse. The user manual for the U.S. market prohibits towing outright. “Do not use Model 3 for towing purposes. Model 3 does not currently support towing. Towing can cause damage and increase the risk of a collision,” writes the manual. On the other hand, the Model 3 sold in Europe allows it to tow trailers up to 1,000 kg (2,200 lb) when they are featured with breaks.
15,000lb Boxabl Casita? = easy towing w the @elonmusk model 3 @Tesla ???? pic.twitter.com/UzmWDqGwuZ— Galiano Tiramani (@GalianoTiramani) December 21, 2022