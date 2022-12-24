Lucid Figures the Air Grand Touring Is Too Expensive, Cuts Down on Standard Features

Lucid Air is one of the most promising electric vehicles on the market, although its price is hard to stomach. Lucid got the memo and now offers the Air Grand Touring at a lower price point, albeit with less standard equipment.
When Lucid announced the Air, people hailed it as a worthy competitor to the Tesla Model S. The Lucid Air offered impressive specifications and promised a built quality worthy of a luxury sedan. Soon, the EPA rating was out, officially crowning the Lucid Air as the electric vehicle with the longest range on the market. It had a price to match, though, which only increased over time as raw materials and energy prices skyrocketed.
As enthusiasm waned and brains conquered the hearts of many customers, Lucid saw its order books getting thinner and thinner. Combine this with the prospect of cheaper Air versions coming soon, and you understand why people started canceling their orders. This coincided with the moment Lucid started selling vehicles from inventory, which makes us think there were a lot of cancelations.
We know this sounded the alarm at Lucid headquarters because, soon, Lucid employees would assassinate customers with unsolicited calls, trying to convince them to maintain their orders. As this wasn’t enough, the startup also offered a 10% discount on the vehicles. We don’t know how many people went on with the purchase because of this deal, but we think the measure had at least some success. This is based on the fact that Lucid made it permanent, sort of.
Well, not exactly by discounting the price, but by making it more affordable. If you look in the Lucid configurator, you notice the Air Grand Touring, which retailed for $154,000, is now only $138,000. That’s a $16,000 discount, close to the 10% offered to some undecided buyers in the controversial phone campaign. Anyway, it only gives you the illusion that the Lucid Air Grand Touring is more affordable now. The truth is, the new price was engineered to look more enticing.
The Lucid Air Grand Touring used to include the DreamDrive Pro driver-assist package, Surreal Sound Pro audio system, and 21-inch Aero Blade wheels as standard. With the new price policy, these are gone, exiled to the optional equipment section of the configurator. If you still want them, it will cost you $10,000, $4,000, and $2,000, respectively. Flex your math muscles, and you’d notice that the total equals $16,000, which is the exact amount cut from the price.
We’re not sure whether the lower price will entice buyers to place more orders for the Lucid Air Grand Touring. If I were you, I’d still wait for the cheaper Air Pure ($87,400) and Air Turing ($107,400) to start deliveries. Until then, Lucid might consider offering a sweeter deal for the vehicles in its inventory.
