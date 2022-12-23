Tesla Launches a $300 Wireless Charging Platform, It's for Gadgets, Not Cars

Tesla is known not only for the unconventional design of its electric vehicles, but also for bizarre accessories. Many of them are inspired by the look of its cars, and, sure enough, the craziest ideas have something in common with the Cybertruck. The $300 Wireless Charging Pad might not look exactly like the truck, but it takes hints from its design while still offering impressive characteristics.
Carmakers love when their vehicles are turned into cult objects, with a whole ecosystem created around them to keep people hooked up. That’s why you’d see all sorts of things inside car showrooms, from key rings and tiny gadgets to electric bicycles and expensive toys. Tesla is no exception, and although it doesn’t have many showrooms, it operates an online accessory store.
Its electric vehicles are already cult objects, with a huge number of fans worldwide, so Tesla doesn’t need to use gadgets to keep people interested. It’s the other way around, with Tesla customers wanting even more Tesla stuff to show their love for the company and its CEO, Elon Musk. Well, this might’ve waned a bit in the past months, but Tesla as a brand still has many fans. For them, the company’s accessory store offers a wide range of merchandise, with some curious things on sale.
Recently, it launched a Wireless Charging Platform, which, despite its promising name, is nothing more than a wireless charger for your phone. Its design was inspired by the angular and metallic style of the Cybertruck, and it can provide 15 watts of fast charging power per device for up to three devices simultaneously. As you’d expect from a premium brand, it’s a premium-looking accessory made of aluminum and Alcantara. It incorporates FreePower technology to charge a device no matter where it sits on the pad’s surface.
Although the description in the Tesla shop is not very technical, a video sheds more light on the inner bits of the charger. This is how we’ve found out that it incorporates 30 coils placed one next to another in several layers, which helps transfer the power wirelessly over the entire surface. The wireless “platform” is accompanied by a detachable magnetic stand which allows the charger to lay flat or at any angle. The Wireless Charging Platform comes with its own 65-watt USB-C power connector and an integrated USB-C cable.
This wireless charger is actually not that bizarre, and it seems like a nice thing if you have multiple devices that support wireless charging. Nevertheless, at $300, it’s rather expensive, making you wish it were a car charger after all. Not impossible, as we’ve already seen wireless charging being tested for electric vehicles, but still not on Tesla’s radar. For the twisted-minded Tesla fans, the shop also stocks some weird “sipping glasses” featuring Tesla Tequila’s unforgettable silhouette.
