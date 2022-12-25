We’ve made a list of the top 5 most anticipated driving games for 2023, which includes only titles that we know have been scheduled to arrive next year. That said, it’s possible that some might be delayed or even canceled, so while it’s good to be hyped about something, don’t get your hopes too high to avoid being disappointed.#5 TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3
The third installment in the Isle of Man TT series has been confirmed very recently. One of the most spectacular races in the world, the Isle of Man Tourist Trophy is a course of over 37 miles (60km) that includes 264 bends and requires high-powered bikes specially prepared for this race.
Just to give you an idea of how dangerous this course is, it’s worth noting that drivers who dare to compete in it train their whole lives for the chance to be crowned champion of the Isle of Man TT. The upcoming game includes all the official content of the latest TT, such as riders, bikes, teams, and the course. If you’re a fan, look for TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 sometime in May 2023.
Monster Energy Supercross games can be very easily described in just a few words: mud, sweat, fun, and adrenaline. The sixth installment in the series has been confirmed to arrive next year and bring fans some surprises. For starters, the in-game coach and mentor is the legendary Jeremy McGrath. He’s supposed to teach players all his tricks in the Supercross Academy so that they have an easier life in Career mode.
Speaking of Career mode, developer Milestone promised this will be more immersive than ever. The game will feature no less than 8 modes, improved AI and physics, as well as new riding settings for the most realistic game in the series. Milestone announced Monster Energy Supercross 6 – The Official Videogame will be released on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox on March 9, 2023.#3 IndyCar Racing
Motorsport Games, the studio behind the NASCAR games, announced last year that it acquired the IndyCar license from 2023 onward. As part of the announcement, the company revealed it will release its first official IndyCar game sometime in 2023.
Aside from a couple of screenshots of a Dallara chassis revealed more than six months ago, that’s all we have about the new IndyCar Racing game, at least for the moment. Keep your eyes peeled on this one if you’re an IndyCar fan since Motorsport Games confirmed not long ago that the game hasn’t been delayed and will be released on schedule in 2023.
Our number 2 most anticipated game for 2023 is Microsoft’s Forza Motorsport 8. Introduced back in June, the next Forza Motorsport game is scheduled for release in spring 2023. The game has been built from the ground up for the new generation of consoles, so expect not just overhauled physics, good-looking cars and tracks and also the new dynamic time of day, advanced car damage, and real-time ray tracing.
In fact, Microsoft claims Forza Motorsport is the most technically advanced racing game ever made, but that remains for each and every one of us to assess. Apart from an impressive trailer fully captured in-game and a list of cars that will be present in the game, nothing else has been revealed about Forza Motorsport. Still, since the game is expected to arrive in spring, more information is likely to surface in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for more on this one.
Despite the fact that information about Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown has been very scarce and pretty much non-existent in 2022 (apart from a short teaser trailer), this one remains our most anticipated game for 2023. The game is fully built on the idea of open-world driving and lifestyle experiences, so it’s most likely not just about racing.
Built at a 1:1 scale, Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown is set in Hong Kong and will feature some renowned car manufacturers like Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, Koenigsegg, Apollo, Dodge, and Bugatti. Additionally, developer KT Racing revealed that players will not only be able to customize their cars but also their avatars.
Those who played the previews games in the series will be happy to know that the classic open championship concept will be returning in Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown. The bottom line is everything about the game looks and feels amazing on paper, but we have yet to see any gameplay. Not to mention that KT Racing’s title has already been delayed a few times. Hopefully, we’ll be getting more information about this one in early 2023.
